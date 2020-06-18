"I Was In The Room Too" - Pompeo Accuses "Traitor" Bolton Of Spreading "Outright Falsehoods"

After maintaining a foreboding silence for roughly a day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a top Trump Administration official who was of course present for many of the episodes described by former NSA John Bolton in the salaciously leaked details from his book, which the White House is struggling to suppress on grounds it contains classified information.

In a statement entitled "I Was In The Room Too," Pompeo slammed Bolton as a "traitor" who is spreading "fully-spun" lies. He also claimed Bolton "violated his sacred trust with [America's] people".

"I've not read the book, but from the excerpts I've seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods. It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people. To our friends around the world: you know President Trump's America is a force for good in the world."

President Trump's twitter feed has been a non-stop stream of insults and quoted insults slamming the infamous neo-con and Bush-era relic whom President Trump brought in after pushing out HR McMaster, who stepped into the job during the first chaotic weeks of the Trump administration, as the White House was reeling from its first major scandal, the firing of Michael Flynn.