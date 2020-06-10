"I Will Not Endorse Any Unlawful Acts" - Oregon Mayor Faces Down Radical Leftist Rage Mob

The backlash to the murder of George Floyd has been so intense that even Mitch McConnell is talking about racism as "America's original sin" and claiming that policing reform is both necessary and past due.

Then again, the GOP under President Trump has already shown a surprising tolerance for criminal justice policy reform; Trump managed to push a prison reform bill that offered inmates credits on time served for good behavior, giving them more of an incentive to behave while incarcerated, while also expanding reentry and jobs programs while also speeding up the judicial process to prevent poor defendants from spending months, or years, in jail awaiting trial because they and their families couldn't afford a few thousand dollars bail. Proponents said the bill righted historical wrongs introduced by the Clinton-era crime bill which ratcheted up sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. Even Obama failed to accomplish that.

But in the narrow narrative being pushed by the radical left, citing "facts" like Trump's prison reform bill or the fact (reported by the Washington Post, which won a Pulitzer for the project) that fewer than a dozen unarmed black men were shot by police in the past year (not the 'thousands' that activists describe as being gunned down in the street by police). In fact, far more young black men are killed by black criminals than by police. Violence on Chicago's streets has only worsened in recent weeks, but no MSM media outlets are willing to give these issues more than a cursory look.

Outside of the big Democrat-dominated cities, many small town officials have been confronted by these emboldened left-wing activists, who have shown up at emergency town council meetings and other venues to try and push for "racist" mayors to resign and make way for an appropriately "politically correct" candidate (or at least a candidate more likely to kowtow to their demands). Many for the first time.

These attempts by left-wing agitators to stir up controversy in smaller communities have been surprisingly successful (just look at the Minneapolis City Council's decision to back dismantling the city's police department).

But one of the most memorable incidents unfolded a few weeks ago, when Dan Holladay, the mayor of Oregon City, a town situated just outside of Portland, quoted data from the Washington Post to argue that there isn't an "epidemic" of police shootings of unarmed black people (though he didn't deny that systemic police brutality against minorities is an issue in need of reform). The backlash was swift, as activists enlisted members of the city council to try and pressure Holladay to resign. Eventually, an emergency meeting was called for a Sunday night.

So this is what Dan Holladay had to say in local @orcity Oregon City fb group about what’s going on right now & his view about black people & black lives.What a turd of human being he is. @KGWNews @KATUNews @KOINNews please run a segment & call out this racist mayor! pic.twitter.com/VPpb6Xf3iw — Olivia (@supernovaxox) June 6, 2020

During the interim, Holladay was subjected to incessant online harassment by these left-wing trolls for the crime of "insufficient wokeness". Holladay didn't spend too much time obsessing over a bunch of insult-hurling critics; instead, he called an emergency town meeting where he hoped to address his community about the demonstrations and COVID-19.

Holladay and other public officials were immediately "doxxed" (by Twitter's definition) by another troll whose account was apparently never suspended or disciplined for what we understand to be a serious violation of Twitter's community standards - even if the information is already publicly available.

Hey @orcity how about you ask better of your Mayor Dan Holladay in how he responds to human rights and systematic racism. You should truly be ashamed that he is representing your community. #BlackLivesMatter @wweek pic.twitter.com/mDicu1A2xb — Lauren Todd (@Lauren_Todd) June 6, 2020

This isn't the first time Holladay has defied the woke rage mob; a few weeks ago, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown threatened to intervene if he tried to hold a July 4 fireworks display this year (this is the same governor who threatened to take away a hairdresser's children for daring to defy the lockdown).

Soon, the leftist rage mob started a new rumor about Holladay, who suffers from a disability that has left his speech slurred: critics claimed he might have been drunk during a previous meeting. To dispell this rumor, Holladay began his emergency town meeting by taking a breathalyzer test, which he passed with a 0.0 reading.

Mayor Dan Holladay began the meeting by announcing he had just asked a police sergeant to give him a breathalyzer test to prove he wasn't drunk — and that wasn't even the weirdest part of an extraordinary emergency session Sunday night.https://t.co/jSoPyHWVzd — Canby Now Podcast (@canbynow) June 8, 2020

He kicked off the meeting with a brilliant monologue about the responsibilities of public officials, and the role of government and the true meaning of equal justice under the law.

When I was first notified of this meeting tonight, my first reaction was to not come and let the folks say what they wanted. But the more I thought about it, the more I believed that that would be taken as a sign of cowardice. I have spent most of the last few days thinking about how we got to where we are today and what I might say to the people of Oregon City. As mayor of Oregon City, I take seriously my obligation to ensure that the rule of law is applied equally to each and every citizen, regardless of color, beliefs, station in life or where you come from. In George Floyd’s case, the law was not applied equally, that is why we are in this place today. People are angry. They should be. I am angry. Let me be clear, what happened to George Floyd was wrong. What those police officers did was wrong. Indeed, they’ll get their day in court. … We don’t do this nor will we tolerate it in Oregon City. We must bear this in mind as we reflect on this inhumanity done to this man. Peaceful protests and calm rhetoric honor this man. Mob violence and riots do not honor George Floyd. The equal application of the law honors the man. … And as mayor, this is a commitment I make to you, indeed, the only one I am capable of making: I will treat all Oregon City residents with respect and equality. This is my commitment to you, to do everything to make sure that the citizens of Oregon City have the assurance that I will stand with them and with the rule of law. I will not endorse any unlawful acts done in the name of George Floyd. He deserves better. You deserve better. I will not ratify riots. And I will not bend the law to protect rioters nor will I bend a knee in supplication to an enraged mob. I will stand and will commit to you my continued commitment to equality under the law. I will commit to you that you will be treated equally under the law. I will endorse peaceful protest.

Watch video from the meeting below: