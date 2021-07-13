"I Will Stand For The Truth" - Jenna Ellis Resigns From GOP To Protest 'Betrayal' Of Trump

As President Trump stakes his claim to the leadership of the Republican Party heading into the 2022 midterms, Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Trump's 2020 campaign, announced late Monday that she would be leaving the Republican Party in protest after exposing alleged skullduggery at the top levels of the party.

On Monday night, Ellis lashed out at top party officials on her Real America's Voice show "Just the Truth," slamming GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other top party officials, saying "all of the should resign now" and insisting she wouldn't return to the party until they leave.

Ellis says she's changing her party registration "until the party decides it wants to be conservative again."

She also laid into McDaniel, insisting that "we need to demand that they resign. And we need to say you're not getting another dime of our money or our support," she said. "I'm not even going to be registered as a Republican after this because I am too ashamed to be part of a party that still has Ronna McDaniel as the chairwoman."

"Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth," Ellis said on Monday.

BREAKING: @JennaEllisEsq announces she is leaving the Republican Party.



“Even if I stand alone for the Truth, I will stand for the Truth.” - Jenna Ellis



Watch the full segment here: https://t.co/hc88hn3Ytt pic.twitter.com/Kv29y1tyQI — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 12, 2021

Ellis tweeted over the weekend that Chief Counsel for the Republican National Committee Justin Riemer had abandoned efforts to assist Trump just days after last year's election - even as the party raked in $220MM in fundraising money. Riemer reportedly told another staffer that Ellis and Rudy Giuliani's campaign to challenge the election was "a joke".

"I led the RNC legal team in over 55 lawsuits on behalf of the President's reelection, winning a majority of them, including the only successful post-election lawsuit. Any suggestion that I did not support President Trump or do everything in my power to support the RNC’s efforts to reelect President Trump is false," Riemer said in a statement reported by the outlet. "I will say publicly now what I then said privately: I take issue with individuals who brought lawsuits that did not serve President Trump well and did not give him the best chance in court."

Following the twitter fireworks, Ellis posted a screenshot of her Twitter profile purportedly showing McDaniel had blocked her.