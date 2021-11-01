Did Ibram X. Kendi Just Give Away The Con?

Op-Ed Authored by Andrea Widburg via The American Thinker (emphasis ours),

Ibram X. Kendi (born Ibram Henry Rogers) has made a name for himself as an “anti-racist” activist, which is an Orwellian way of saying that his entire career is based upon arguing that America is a systemically racist country and that all White Americans are complicit. However, in a tweet that he swiftly deleted, Kendi effectively acknowledged that power in America lies with racial minorities, not with Whites. Oh, and he’s a transphobe.

Kendi’s breakout best-seller, How To Be An Antiracist, is on every Critical Race Theory reading list, whether in America’s K-12 schools, its colleges (some of which have made it mandatory), its corporations, or the American military. In 2019, Kendi wrote an essay for The Atlantic claiming, as all race hustlers do, that America’s real founding was 1619, when the British brought slaves to America’s shores:

Her name was Angela, one of the first known Africans in British North America. His name was John, the first known antiblack racist in colonial America. In 1619, this black woman and white man—what they embody—arrived months apart in 12-year-old Virginia, the first of the 13 British colonies that became the United States. Angela was the original embodiment of enslavement, of survival, of the 400-year African American struggle to survive, to be free of racism. John was the original embodiment of elite white male power, of the democracy of racists, of its 400-year struggle to survive, to be free of anti-racism.

And there you have the whole systemic racism theory in full. Of course, even ardent leftists, if honest, concede that this is all an ahistorical lie.

But we shouldn’t expect more from Kendi, for he’s not the brightest bulb in the box. Watch him struggle to explain what constitutes racism. It’s embarrassing but also really funny:

In which academic discipline is this circular, naive, deer-caught-in-the-headlights response to a basic and urgent question considered insightful or excellent?



A national culture exempting this (which, sadly, is typical of him) from judgment is unintentionally racist itself. pic.twitter.com/n493NpjFmx — John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) June 1, 2021

Of course, Kendi could have stood there picking his nose and he would have been feted, because he’s saying what leftists long to hear. Dividing America along racial lines is the perfect way to break this country and lead it into the glorious new morning of socialism.

Still, the intellectual deficit is Kendi’s Achilles heel. It explains why he tweeted (and then deleted) a message that undercuts everything he’s been hustling - namely that white people are masquerading as minorities in order to gain an advantage on college applications.

Wow! America must be really racist if the only way Whites can get into college is if they pass as minorities. Oh, wait! Never mind....

That was bad enough but, when people started calling Kendi out on the true import of that now-deleted tweet, he pulled the race card, which is only the only card in his deck:

Kendi’s tortured “logic” reminds me of Tweedledee’s and Tweedledum’s logic in Through the Looking Glass, Lewis Carroll’s sequel to Alice in Wonderland:

“I know what you’re thinking about,” said Tweedledum; “but it isn’t so, nohow.” “Contrariwise,” continued Tweedledee, “if it was so, it might be; and if it were so, it would be; but as it isn’t, it ain’t. That’s logic.”

Yes, indeed, Prof. Kendi. “That’s logic.”

Kendi may have a bigger problem than just picking fights with people smarter and better informed than he is. It turns out that Kendi doesn’t admire so-called transgender people:

In a video posted on Twitter Ibram X. Kendi, the man celebrated by the left for his efforts to insert Critical Race Theory in the nation’s schools, said it was “horrifying” when his daughter announced she wanted to be a boy. “Even talking about gender, you know, I think it was last week my daughter came home and said she wanted to be a boy,” Kendi said in a video that includes his name on the screen. “You know, which was horrifying for my wife to hear, myself to hear.” “And so of course, you know, we’re like, okay, what affirmative messages about girlhood, you know, can we be teaching her to protect her from whatever she’s hearing in our home or even outside of our home that would make her want to be a boy,” he continued.

I agree with Kendi on this one but he’s going to discover that, when you pick fights with the activist alphabet people, you’re going to lose. Expect Kendi’s groveling apology any day now. After all, he’s got to sell his upcoming book, How to Raise an Anti-Racist. I expect a new chapter about How to be a Transophile.

Here’s an idea for Xendi: Celebrate the fact that you’re in America, not Africa, and that, by virtue of your skin color, even the fact that you’re incredibly ill-informed and really not very bright hasn’t stopped you from reaching the pinnacle of woke society.