Ilhan Omar Deletes Old Tweet Revealing Her Father Has Same Name As Brother

Authored by Rusty Weiss via The Mental Recession

Representative Ilhan Omar created a whirlwind of controversy when she deleted a tweet from 2013 that wished a Happy Father’s Day to a man named “Nur Said.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father a …” the post reads, linking to a since-deleted Instagram post.

As reported at The Political Insider, Omar (D-MN) was reportedly engaged in civil marriage with a man many have speculated to be her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, from 2009 up until 2017.

In Somalia, a person’s name normally consists of a first name, followed by the father’s name and then the grandfather’s name.

The left-leaning Minneapolis Star-Tribune in June reported on documents that raised questions as to whether Omar married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws.”

This tweet raises questions as to whether or not Ilhan’s real name is even Omar, and certainly lends some credence to the speculation. And Omar is most definitely concerned about its contents. She has since deleted it.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked, “Did Ilhan Omar delete MORE evidence she married her brother?”

Here is archive https://t.co/Ose7dDMCO9 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

Fortunately, the post has been archived and will forever be retained.

PJ Media reporter David Steinberg, in a post from October of 2018, indicated he had spoken to classmates of Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and had discovered “Elmi’s father was identified as the same man Ilhan Omar has always publicly referred to as her own father: Nur Said Elmi Mohamed.”

Imam Tawhidi, who goes by the ‘Imam of Peace’ on social media, explained in a Twitter thread the nuances behind surname usage in “most Muslim countries.”

“Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name,” Tawhidi wrote, prior to calling for Omar’s resignation.

Your father is Nur Said?

Not: Nur Omar Mohamed?



So you’re Ilhan Nur Said?



And you married Ahmed Nur Said,



You married your brother.



(Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name)



R E S I G N



Ilhan in 2013 👇🏽 BUSTED. https://t.co/qaHrmgnhHT — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

‘Bint’ means ‘daughter of’. That’s usually not included in the official legal documents. What’s written is: Ilhan Nur Said. But spoken as: Ilhan Bint Nur Said.



‘Bint’ is an ARABIC word. Somalis don’t use ‘bint’.



If her dad is Nur Said, as she says.



Then she is: Ilhan Nur Said. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

The liberal media went apoplectic back in July when President Trump suggested he had heard stories about the potential immigration fraud perpetrated by Omar. Rather than actually investigate since then, they condemned him for bringing up such a wild conspiracy.

“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother,” Trump told reporters. “I know nothing about it. … I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”

But they didn’t, and now the story only moves along because somebody found an old tweet in Omar’s archives before she did. Will the media continue to whitewash this scandal as she seemingly is trying to do?

“The people who I love know who I am and what I care about,” Omar said following reports of an affair with a paid political consultant.

When will the mainstream media start asking questions about who she is and what she has done?