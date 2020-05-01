Illinois Governor Fumes Over 'Reprehensible' Question About Wife's Bugout To $12 Million Florida Estate

While Democrats are by and large the staunchest proponents of "stay-at-home" orders aimed at slowing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the rules apparently don't apply if you're a governor's wife.

During a Wednesday press conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) became visibly irritated over a question over whether his wife, M.K. Pritzker, had flaunted the state's extended stay-at-home order - which prohibits non-essential travel, skipping skipped off to the couple's $12 million estate in Wellington, Florida.

Patch.com reported on Monday the Illinois first lady went to their $12-million equestrian estate in Wellington, Flordia. This comes after Pritzker extended the state's "stay-at-home" order. The Palm Beach County horse farm was purchased by a Pritzker-linked LLC the same week he won the governor's race in 2018. The 6.44-acre farm includes 30 stalls in the stables, an oversized riding arena, a manager's apartment, and an owner's lounge among its more than 27,000 square feet of buildings. -TownHall

"Where’s the First Lady?" asked a reporter. "Is she accompanied by a state security detail? Has she engaged in non-essential travel? What is your response to people who say the stay-at-home order and non-essential travel bans aren’t abided by your family?"

To which Pritzker replied: "Well, first of all, I want to say is that in politics it used to be that we kept our families out of it," adding " My official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question. It's inappropriate and I find it reprehensible, honestly that, that a reporter wrote a story about it."

Watch: