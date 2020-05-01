Illinois Governor Fumes Over 'Reprehensible' Question About Wife's Bugout To $12 Million Florida Estate

While Democrats are by and large the staunchest proponents of "stay-at-home" orders aimed at slowing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the rules apparently don't apply if you're a governor's wife.
During a Wednesday press conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) became visibly irritated over a question over whether his wife, M.K. Pritzker, had flaunted the state's extended stay-at-home order - which prohibits non-essential travel, skipping skipped off to the couple's $12 million estate in Wellington, Florida.
Patch.com reported on Monday the Illinois first lady went to their $12-million equestrian estate in Wellington, Flordia. This comes after Pritzker extended the state's "stay-at-home" order. The Palm Beach County horse farm was purchased by a Pritzker-linked LLC the same week he won the governor's race in 2018.
The 6.44-acre farm includes 30 stalls in the stables, an oversized riding arena, a manager's apartment, and an owner's lounge among its more than 27,000 square feet of buildings. -TownHall
"Where’s the First Lady?" asked a reporter. "Is she accompanied by a state security detail? Has she engaged in non-essential travel? What is your response to people who say the stay-at-home order and non-essential travel bans aren’t abided by your family?"
To which Pritzker replied: "Well, first of all, I want to say is that in politics it used to be that we kept our families out of it," adding "My official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question. It's inappropriate and I find it reprehensible, honestly that, that a reporter wrote a story about it."
Watch: