Illinois Mayor Grants Herself Power To Ban Gun Sales And Alcohol During Coronavirus Epidemic

Champaign, Illinois mayor Deborah Frank Feinen signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency to address the coronavirus.

Among the sweeping powers she gained after signing the executive order was the ability to ban the sale of guns, ammunition, alcohol and gasoline - as well as the power to cut off access to individuals' gas, water or electricity, according to the Washington Examiner.

The city can also "take possession of private property" and order the temporary closing of all liquor stores and bars.

"The executive order allows the city to be flexible to properly respond to the emergency needs of our community. None of the options will necessarily be implemented but are available in order to protect the welfare and safety of our community if needed," city manager Jeff Hamilton told WAND.

On Friday, the Champaign City Council met to discuss concerns over the sweeping powers granted to Feinen, with Deputy Mayor Tom Bruno noting that each ordinance considered under the executive order would be ratified by the council. Additionally, the city said Feinen would only take steps "necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare" of the city.

"The City will keep the public's best interest in mind as we continue to work alongside public health officials and countywide leaders," reads the council's statement. "We understand this is a challenging time but working collaboratively as a community is the best approach to combating this virus."

Please read the statement below then watch the excerpt from today’s meeting, which explains what the emergency order entails. The full meeting will be shared on social media and on the City's website shortly as well. https://t.co/MpVhs5woxW pic.twitter.com/Ly0EeNfFht — City of Champaign (@champaigncity) March 13, 2020

Illinois has 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of this writing.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide disaster proclamation to address the situation.