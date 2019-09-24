Impeachment Holdout Rep. John Lewis Says 'Time To Begin' Proceedings Against Trump

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) added his name to the list of Democrats supporting an impeachment inquiry against President Trump during a Tuesday afternoon speech on the House floor - making 164 members of Congress who say they support the move.

"We cannot delay," said Lewis. "We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool. We will never find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives, and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution. The future of our democracy is at stake. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."

The new impachment push by Lewis - a frequent bellweather for the Democratic caucus - is seen as a significant step towards a sharply divided House. While some lawmakers say impeaching Trump is the only way to beat him in in 2020, others - such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has long maintained that even if the House votes to impeach - a defeat in the GOP-controlled Senate would 'exonerate' Trump and energize his base. Of note, Pelosi will hold a press conference later on Tuesday concerning the matter.

Earlier, seven House Democrats who represent competitive districts are pushing to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, if reporting turns out to be true that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. "For all seven of us, the idea that a sitting president would use security assistance from the United States to pressure and potentially extort the president of another country into giving him dirt on a political opponent is just beyond the pale," Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan told NPR's Morning Edition Tuesday. -NPR

While hesitant Democrats may not have thought impeachment over loose obstruction claims in the Mueller report would go over well, the new push to impeach over allegations that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine unless the government investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has emboldened the effort.

"Today I come with a heavy heart deeply concerned about the future of our democracy, and I’m not alone," said Lewis, adding that he has spoken with constituents who "truly believe that our nation is descending into darkness."

"Every turn, this administration demonstrates complete disdain and disregard for ethics, for the law and for the constitution, he said. "The people have a right to inquire, they have a right to know… whether they can put their faith and trust in the outcome of our elections… whether the cornerstone of our democracy was undermined by people sitting in the White House today… whether the president is using his office to line his pockets."

Another Democratic holdout, Rep. Hank Johnson, said "Attempting to coerce a foreign government into digging up dirt on a political opponent, then trying to cover it up by unlawfully refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, crosses a red line."