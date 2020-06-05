Instagram "Influencers" Use Floyd Protests For Photoshoots, Eliciting Furious Backlash

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 19:00

As it does with everything nowadays, social media played a critical role in rousing the US, and then the world (or at least parts of wealthy western Europe), to stand up against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd while being taken into custody.

More recently, the incessant virtue signaling by Hollywood actors, celebrities and just normal people has, at times, verged on parody, like when - earlier this week - hundreds of thousands of users posted black squares on their screens in an effort to "amplify black voices". Minutes later, they deleted the squares after someone else said it was tantamount to a "blackout" on minority voices.

But without a doubt the most infuriating social media phenomenon is the IG "influencer" crowd treating the protests and riots, as well as their aftermath, like it was Coachella, or some kind of massive block party, posting for highly curated photos, often obstructing the paths of others while they scream at their boyfriends to make sure they get "the perfect pic".

On Friday, another video of an influencer holding a cardboard sign went viral.

She just needed to get that "protest aesthetic".

In another example, a protester calls for an "influencer" to be cancelled for using the "blackout tuesday" protests as she strutted out her "assets".

Kendall Jenner is probably persona non grata at any BLM event since that widely panned Pepsi commercial where she ended police brutality with a can of Pepsi. But that didn't stop some deranged stan from photoshopping the pic below, which sent several rose emojis into a white-hot rage.

Meanwhile, how dare this young lady try to organize a protest without the approval of "BLM".

Leftists now claiming "white women" have ruined their movement. Sounds a little misogynistic if you ask us.

Let's not forget this one from earlier this week.

Can't say we disagree with this one.

The movement to outlaw selfies at protests has begun.

Before we go: a heartfelt plea.

If they really want to pitch in, one of them should make a makeup tutorial about how to cover rubber-bullet and tear gas-related injuries.