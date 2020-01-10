Iranian National, Armed With Knives, Detained Near Mar-A-Lago

An Iranian national armed with knives has been detained by police in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.

As the local NBC affiliate WPTV reports, Palm Beach police are investigating a man found with several knives on the Flagler Memorial Bridge.

Police said the man had no known address and was detained by officers.

In addition to the knives, police said the man had an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on him.

This comes just days after Iranian officials offered an $80 million bounty for the murder of President Trump.