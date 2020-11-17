ISIS Terrorist Who Authored 'Effective Stabbing Techniques' And 'How Does A Detonator Work' Released In Oregon

Federal authorities in Oregon have released a wheelchair-bound ISIS terrorist in the town of Troutsdale, while he awaits trial early next year for allegedly working with ISIS against the United States.

31-year-old Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, a US resident, was charged by a grand jury with two counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, and one count of providing and attempting to provide material support. He has also been charged with making false statements when he denied his ties to the terrorist organization in an immigration application.

Mothafar had conspired with ISIS for over half-a-decade, according to a nine-page indictment highlighted by Judicial Watch.

He produced and distributed ISIS propaganda and recruiting materials created and edited in coordination with the terrorist group’s official media operatives overseas. This includes the production, editing and distribution of many publications and articles in a pro-ISIS online media organization. Among his writings is a piece titled “Effective Stabbing Techniques,” which provides detailed guidance on the best way to kill and maim a target during a knife attack. Mothafar also published a tutorial in an Arabic publication titled “How Does a Detonator Work,” that explains in detail the use of explosive ignition devices. The same issue of the Arabic edition includes info graphics containing a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Statute of Liberty in New York on fire with a caption indicating that they will soon be attacked. Another one of Mothafar’s propagandas encourages readers to carry out attacks in their home countries if traveling overseas to fight is not possible. -Judicial Watch

The lion's share of Mothafar's writings were published by an online terrorist media conglomerate known as Al Dura'a al Sunni, or Sunni Shield, which distributes pro-ISIS propaganda. He also moderated private chat groups for the media outlet, and was in regular contact with ISIS leaders overseas according to the indictment. He was also somewhat of an IT guy, troubleshooting tech issues for the organization, along with providing high-level terrorists with technical support - including establishing social media an email accounts for their activities.

According to a senior ISIS official being held in custody in Iraq, it was Mothafar's job to provide the Jihadis with "new accounts when we needed new accounts as soon as possible."

In December 2019, Mothafar tried to acquire information involving piloting a drone carrying an object for Saleck Ould Cheikh Mohamedou, an Islamic extremist convicted for trying to assassinate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, the former president of the northwest African nation of Mauritania. Mohamedou is currently incarcerated there for the failed attempt. -Judicial Watch

"This defendant is a legal permanent resident of the United States who abandoned the country that took him in and instead pledged allegiance to ISIS and repeatedly and diligently promoted its violent objectives," said Oregon's top federal prosecutor, Billy J. Williams, in a statement earlier this month.

As a condition of his release, Mothafar - who has pleaded not guilty - will have restrictions on travel and the use of electronic devices. He was released because he "has physical disabilities and is confined to a wheelchair," according to the DOJ.