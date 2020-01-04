It Would Have Been 'Utterly Irrational' For Trump To Notify Democrats Of Soleimani Strike: Dobbs

President Trump would have been 'utterly irrational' to have shared plans to strike Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the country's second-most powerful person, according to Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs.

The Friday comments come amid outrage from Congressional Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

"I think Chuck Schumer was born complaining," Dobbs told White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on "Lou Dobbs Tonight,"... ...adding "And I wouldn’t expect any quick change in his behavior. There is also, I think, a good case to be built that it would be utterly irrational of the Trump Administration to brief the very people who are trying to unseat him, remove him from power, to overthrow his presidency and to have done everything in their power to do so."

Hilariously, on Saturday the White House delivered Congress notification of the Soleimani strike two days later.

The notification, required by law within 48 hours of introducing American forces into armed conflict or a situation that could lead to war, has to be signed and then sent to Congress, according to the officials with knowledge of the plan. Lawmakers expected the document to publicly lay out the White House’s legal justification for the strike on General Suleimani, Iran’s top security commander, who officials have said has been behind hundreds of American deaths over the years. But the notification first sent to Congress late Saturday afternoon only contained classified information, according to a senior congressional aide, likely detailing the intelligence that led to the action. It is unclear whether the White House will send a separate, unclassified document. -NYT

In response, Pelosi said in a Saturday evening statement that the notification "raises more questions than it answers," such as "serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran."

Pelosi added: "The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security."