"It's Gotten So Bad" - Violence In Baltimore City Outpaces 2020 Numbers, Gov. Hogan Reacts

Baltimore City continues to slide into a socio-economic disaster under liberal control. The latest murders and non-fatal shootings outpace 2020 numbers, according to new crime statistics.

Crime and statistics data from the Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) show the current 160 homicides is 6% above last year's figures for this time last year. Non-fatal shootings are up 18% year-to-date.

A Southwest Baltimore resident who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by local crime gangs told local news WJZ13 that "it's just gotten so bad. You got to be scared to walk up and down the street, especially in the evening. Now, it's broad daylight, too."

"[Police] make their presence well-known, so it's not like they are not here. I see police officers on every corner just about every night," the person continued.

The situation in the city is so severe that Governor Larry Hogan had a recent meeting with newly elected Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. The governor said the meeting was "productive" but attributed the lack of consequences for petty crime to the surge in violence.

"When crime's being committed right in front of police officers, when the state's attorney refuses to prosecute half the crimes, we're not going to fix the problem, regardless of how many meetings we're going to have," Hogan said.

This all comes as Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby halted prosecuting minor traffic violations, prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offenses during the virus pandemic. In March, she held a press conference to declare that rough policing doesn't prevent more violent crimes.

But months later, as summer begins, Mosby's grand experiment is failing as Baltimore's spending board approved more police funding.

If the pace of homicides continues, the metro area will experience more than 300 homicides by the end of the year. Shooting deaths have been elevated since the police killing of Freddie Gray in 2015.

The spillover in violent crime has reached the city's most affluent areas, including Fells Point, located in the Inner Harbor district.

Readers may recall, earlier this month, 37 businesses in Fells threatened the mayor with not paying their taxes because they're "fed up and frustrated" with the outburst of violence.

This is Fells Point, run by @Zeke_Cohen. The same Ezekiel that quote tweeted me weeks ago saying his district was in great shape. Go to his Facebook page, you will find his constituents cursing him out in the comment section. This will be Zeke’s last term. pic.twitter.com/UwIlwIpCMJ — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) June 8, 2021

Video of last night’s shooting in Fells Point, the second weekend in a row, this time with heightened police preened by demand of local businesses pic.twitter.com/s4t5esHck1 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 14, 2021

Just a clip of me standing up for Baltimore City residents against terrible leaders that have ruined such a beautiful city on Fox & Friends 🇺🇸



I will be visiting Fells Point this evening for dinner. It’s up to us. pic.twitter.com/xLP071CY5m — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) June 15, 2021

As we've noted, BCPD has stepped up patrols, closed-off streets, and set up a mobile crime command center in the bar and restaurant district to get a handle on the crime overflow.

One of the 37 concerned business owners is Bill Packo, who owns Barley's Backyard and has been operating in Fells for three decades. He spoke with WJZ13 about the out of control violence and public drunkenness:

"It's a shame. What they're letting happen to Fells Point is what they let happen in the Inner Harbor, and now it has made its way here," Packo said. "There's alcohol being sold by individuals out there, drugs, and clearly we all know about the shootings that took place last weekend. But there needs to be some control out there. There is none whatsoever."

If violent crime continues to spiral out of control in the city, affecting local commerce, businesses will start moving out to suburbia where life is pleasant and calm.

Former President Trump actively spoke about Baltimore. Why is the Biden administration choosing to ignore?