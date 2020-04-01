"It's Hard To Envision That": Biden Doubts Democratic National Convention Will Go Forward As Planned

Joe Biden doesn't think the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will go off as planned this summer, telling MSNBC "It's hard to envision that."

"Again, we should listen to the scientists," he added.

On the Democratic National Convention going forward in July



Brian Williams: Can you really envision every prominent Democrat in this country from all 50 states inside a hot arena 104 days from now?



Joe Biden: It's hard to envision that. pic.twitter.com/9eHP6LDdRw — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) April 1, 2020

The DNC has been considering contingency plans for the event - currently scheduled for July 13-16, though no final decisions have been made, according to Bloomberg, which notes that last Thursday President Trump claimed that the Republican National Convention would go ahead as planned.

In his interview, Biden also said states should prepare for the possibility of remote voting in November. The former vice president added that he was beginning to lay the groundwork to select his running mate, saying a team to oversee that process will be in place by mid-April. Biden said six to 10 women would likely make the list, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. -Bloomberg

Biden holds an insurmountable lead in delegates vs. his primary Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders. Sanders, meanwhile, remains in the race and has insisted that Biden debate him again.

The former Vice President says he feels "confident" about being the nominee - and that his staff has reached out to Sanders to discuss "a way we could accommodate his concerns" over a variety of issues.