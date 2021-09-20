"It's Not The Same Thing": Jen Psaki Asked Why Migrants Walking Across Border Don't Have To Show Vaccine Proof

After the earlier Biden-mandated vaccine requirement for federal workers and all armed forces branches, and with the city of D.C. itself now issuing a vaccine mandate for public school student athletes and child care center staffers, a big segment of the US public is questioning: where will it end? After all, even a potential future requirement to show proof of Covid vaccine to merely travel domestically on an airline is still "on the table" as an "option".

With these stringent and watchful federal, state and local regulations -including masking in some places - being increasingly imposed on American citizens, one might assume at minimum there are vaccine and Covid testing requirements in place for migrants who are now walking across the border, often setting up camps in crowded conditions on the US side of the border. But that would be to assume wrongly, given the following exchange between a Fox White House correspondent and Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki...

Peter Doocy asks why vaccine cards are required for foreign travelers but not migrants at the border.



Psaki: "They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time. It's not the same thing." pic.twitter.com/NLA8G8fT2s — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 20, 2021

Journalist Peter Doocy's question centered on the even more obvious: if foreign travelers entering the US are required to show proof of a Covid vaccine, then why not such a minimal requirement in place for illegals trying to cross the US-Mexico border?

"Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking to Del Rio, Texas and who are setting up camps this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test?" he asked.

Doocy further pointed out that currently those crossing the border don't even have to show a negative Covid test, apparently:

"First of all, I can re-address for you what steps we take …" "So if somebody walks into the country, right across the river, does somebody ask to see their vaccination card?" Doocy asked. "Well, let me explain to you again, Peter, how our process works," the press secretary said. Psaki said that as migrants come across the border, they are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and quarantined if they are symptomatic.

Del Rio, TX migrant camp

And that's where Psaki tried to dodge the question altogether, while also implying that no, there are no requirements in place at the border.

"They are not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time," she continued. "It’s not the same thing. These are individuals, as we’ve noted … we are expelling individuals based on Title 42 specifically because of COVID. Because we want to prevent a scenario where large numbers of people are gathering, posing a threat to the community and also to the migrants themselves."

The Fox correspondent pointed to the hypocrisy and strange double-standard of requiring the vaccine for tens of millions of federal workers and others, and requiring essentially a 'vaccine passport' for foreigners flying in the country, but when a migrant walks across the border, this is somehow different.