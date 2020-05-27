Ferguson 2.0? "It's Real Ugly" As Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police

Update (11:55 ET): Former vice president Joe Biden has been vocal about the death of George Floyd in the last 24-hours. Videos had surfaced on the internet of Floyd pinned to the ground by police officers shortly before he died on Monday.

"I CAN'T BREATHE": Video shows George Floyd, a black man that police say was a possible "forgery" suspect, pleading with Minneapolis cops for air as they press a knee into his neck. Floyd loses consciousness and later dies.



Click here for the full video: https://t.co/gD3hBFhbgL pic.twitter.com/h5SabBHR7M — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2020

On Tuesday night, during the protests in Minneapolis, Biden tweeted: "George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered. I'm grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved — they must be held responsible for their egregious actions. The FBI should conduct a thorough investigation."

Biden was heard on a virtual meeting with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday morning, where he addressed the death of George Floyd.

Axios provides a breakdown of what was said (Biden referenced the 2014 death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a New York police officer used an illegal chokehold on him during an arrest):

"Watching his life be taken in the same manner, echoing nearly the same words as Eric Garner more than five years ago — “I can’t breathe” — is a tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident, but part of an ingrained systemic cycle that exists in this country," Biden said.

"It cuts at the very heart of our sacred belief that all Americans are equal in rights and in dignity."

"And it sends a very clear message to the black community and black lives that are under threat every day."

Here's Biden speaking

Joe Biden: "George Floyd's life mattered. It mattered as much as mine, it matters as much as anyone's in this country." Biden says his death "was part of an ingrained systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country." pic.twitter.com/LXZmsQrNhB — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) May 27, 2020

High unemployment, crashed economy, and now social unrest rears its ugly head as America descends into chaos ahead of the summer months.

Across social media, pictures and videos coming from the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday evening are absolutely stunning. Protests broke out following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody a day earlier.

This reminds us of the 2014 Ferguson Riots and 2015 Baltimore Riots, in both incidents, the trigger for unrest was a young black man killed while in police custody. Unlike 2014/15, the economy has now plunged into a depression and tens of millions of people are unemployed, as some have to resort to food banks because they've fallen into instant poverty, which all suggests tensions are already running high as warmer weather entices people to step outside. With no work, why not riot?

Shown below, police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at protesters. The initial demonstrations started peacefully than quickly got out of hand. Some hurled blunt objects at law enforcement while damaging police cars.

The early hours of the protest were peaceful, hundreds, and maybe even more than a thousand people, were seen marching across 38th Street. Some carried signs that read "Justice for George Floyd," "I can't breathe," and "Black Lives Matter."

The long parade of protesters continues along 38th St (it's been about half hour of a steady stream of protesters past one intersection) carrying signs saying "Justice for George Floyd," "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter." Follow @ChaoStrib for more. pic.twitter.com/hsc3t7WvDM — Jessie Van Berkel (@jessvanb) May 26, 2020

The size of the demonstration quickly increased in the late evening.

Sound of motorcycles revving sends crowd at George Floyd protest running, many confused or scared by what's happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of protest/march.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5 — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

Crowd at the protest for George Floyd extends well down each block as people try to be socially distant. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ptgHEX4bGm — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

Protests and riots in Minneapolis, America, Following the death of George Floyd in police custody #streetnews pic.twitter.com/X1QRyh4fUS — Music/StreetNews (@ScarcityStudios) May 27, 2020

CNN's Omar Jimenez tweeted: "You could say there’s a bit of a crowd gathering in Minneapolis."

And then all hell broke out when protesters attacked Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020

#BREAKING MORE VIDEO : Police are using chemical-tear gas and stun grenades as major protests continue in #Minneapolis in response to the killing of George Floyd.#GeorgeFloyd #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/ZHZlIPvVNo — FRUM NEWS REPORT (@FrumNewsReport) May 27, 2020

Protesters destroying police cars

Protests in Minneapolis turn violent after the in-custody police death of George Floyd

pic.twitter.com/WOKq4QD6sd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2020

"It's real ugly. The police have to understand that this is the climate they have created," a protester told WCCO-TV.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, tweeted: "Shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at unarmed protesters when there are children present should never be tolerated. Ever. What is happening tonight in our city is shameful. Police need to exercise restraint, and our community needs space to heal."

Shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at unarmed protesters when there are children present should never be tolerated. Ever.



What is happening tonight in our city is shameful.



Police need to exercise restraint, and our community needs space to heal. https://t.co/vwAIV7t5WJ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 27, 2020

In late March, we described how "social bomb" could flare-up in the Western world, and even reported that President Trump signed an executive order that allows for the call-up of up to a million troops. Why so many soldiers? Well, we're not entirely sure, it could be due to threats of social unrest that are usually seen in economic downturns.

Now here's a big risk: If unrest spreads to other cities, like Baltimore, where tensions against police are already high, then it appears the Trump administration has a major problem on their hands ahead of the election.