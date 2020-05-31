"It's A Setup": Mysterious Brick Piles Appear Throughout Major Protest Cities

Mysterious pallets of bricks have been filmed throughout major riot hotspots across the country, in what appears to be more evidence that organized groups are using the George Floyd protests to incite chaos and terrorism throughout the US.

Nc Fayetteville it real pic.twitter.com/WJTdhrOVdW — Dolo (@64hunblock) May 31, 2020

"Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!"—#Rioters in Manhattan chanced upon a cache in the street equipped with bricks and a shovel at 10:01 p.m. on Second Ave between St. Marks Pl. and Seventh St. pic.twitter.com/dYB7vHdYqL — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

Still think these riots are fluid? Still think they weren't coordinated ? Who the heck left pallets of bricks throughout different cities Across the Nation on sidewalks? #Riot2020 pic.twitter.com/afJa0oDHlD — 𝐉.𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 (@JInfanteGroup) May 31, 2020

Where did the bricks come from? Who delivered them? And are any official investigations underway?

So who's donating the pallets of bricks to these riot ravaged areas? Surely there's surveillance footage, and surely they arent being brought in by hand. Start checking camera footage, run license plates. pic.twitter.com/QFHgwHVz0f — Jerome Russell (@JeromeRussell5) May 31, 2020

I still have not heard from one mayor or governor stating they will open an investigation into what organization is placing pallets of bricks in cities used for the sole purpose of destruction. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 31, 2020

Need more evidence of an operation? What's this:

ANTIFA is a virtually all-white terror organization of cowards who pay minorities to commit their terrorism for them.



This is demonstrated perfectly in the video below.



ANTIFA are the scum of the earth and every one of their members should be in jailpic.twitter.com/s3nyNBvK1x — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 31, 2020

And who's this guy?

Here is video of the guy at Auto Zone in Minneapolis who broke out all of the windows. This is weird...pic.twitter.com/4mJHqmQrhh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile:

Black Lives Matter activist *shocked* to find pasty white ANTIFA members infiltrating their cause and committing crimes in the name of their movement.



She calls the cowards out & ANTIFA yell at her!



“They’re gonna blame black people for that,” activist says, “You ain’t black!” pic.twitter.com/q1RzrI04hO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 31, 2020

Perhaps President Trump's decision to designate Antifa a terrorist organization will yield some answers.