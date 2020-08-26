"It's Showing Up In The Polling": CNN's Lemon Says Biden Needs To Stop Ignoring Riots Because They're Helping Trump

CNN's Don Lemon wants Joe Biden to stop ignoring violent race riots gripping the country - but not because of the crime, or the death, or the deep divide in America that's caused the price of ammunition to skyrocket as mobs of unhinged leftists harass innocent people.

Nope, it's because the riots are "showing up in the polling" and helping President Trump.

The following exchange took place between Lemon and CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday:

Cuomo: "You have COVID and Kenosha, Don, and what’s happening in Wisconsin, it’s a Rorschach test for where this country is, and I think it probably represents the biggest threat to the Democratic cause. Lemon: "You took the words right out of my mouth." Cuomo: "That’s because we’re reading from the same teleprompter." Lemon: "That’s all you. This is where I come in. We’ll get to that. But when you said it’s too little too late, I don’t know about that. I mean, we still have a lot of time left until election day. I do think that this —what you said was happening in Kenosha is a Rorschach test for the entire country. I think this is a blind spot for Democrats. I think Democrats are hoping this will go away, and it’s not going to go away." "I think maybe Joe Biden may be afraid to do it. I’m not sure. Maybe he won’t, maybe he is. He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race. He’s got to come out and tell people that he’s going to deal with the issue of police reform in this country, and that’s what’s happening now is happening under Donald Trump’s watch. When he is the president, Kamala Harris is the vice president. Then they will take care of this problem. But guess what? The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know, and I know it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking." (Transcript via Breitbart)

Watch:

quiet part out loud https://t.co/2EZsI4DrV0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2020

And as Rusty Weiss of The Mental Recession notes - violent crime is now a major issue among voters heading into the 2020 election.

A recent poll from the Pew Research Center indicates violent crime is a major issue amongst voters heading into the 2020 presidential election. A sizable 59 percent of voters in the survey indicate that violent crime, which President Trump has framed as happening in Democrat-controlled cities, is a “very important” factor in casting their ballots. When broken down by party affiliation, the party of law and order becomes clear: 46 percent of Joe Biden supporters view violent crime as an important factor, while 74 percent of President Trump’s backers feel the same.

"A new Pew survey found that violent crime is now the fifth-most important issue for votes, with 59% listing it as 'very important' to their vote. For context, it’s nearly as important to Americans as the coronavirus, which ranks fourth with 63%"https://t.co/25M33A3GVy — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 24, 2020

Imagine what Lemon would say if the riots were helping Biden.