Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Co-Conspirators To Testify Against Ghislaine Maxwell: Court Filing

Several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged co-conspirators, including recruiters, sexual partners and friends are set to drop the dime on Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial later this year, according to recent court filings analyzed by the Daily Mail.

Prosecutors announced in the filing that materials presented at trial will include 'any co-conspirator statements,' which the Mail says is a "major sign that one of Epstein's inner circle has turned state's witness." What's more, they agreed to turn over 'the identity of any unindicted co-conspirator' nine weeks before the trial, which is set to begin in November.

Meanwhile, Maxwell admitted in a filing seeking to dismiss the case that one accuser was "encouraged to recruit other females to provide massages to Epstein."

The filings strongly indicate that some of the four women who were named as potential 'co-conspirators' under Epstein's sweetheart plea deal in 2008, under which he served just 15 months in jail for having sex with children, could face off against Maxwell in court. The women in question have been accused of being Epstein's 'recruiters, groomers, sexual partners and friends' and have almost always pleaded the fifth amendment when questioned during depositions. They are Sarah Kellen, 40, who is accused of having a rolodex of women she would call up for massages at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Lesley Groff, 53, is said to have been Epstein's executive assistant for 20 years and said in a 2005 interview that she had such a tight bond with him 'I know what he is thinking'. Nadia Marcinko, 35, is alleged to have taken part in sexual encounters with underage girls and has been described as Epstein's on-off girlfriend. Adriana Ross is a former model from Poland in her 30s who allegedly helped to organize Epstein's massages. -Daily Mail

In a late Friday night court filing, prosecutors and Maxwell's defense submitted their own preferred timetables and logistics for the trial. According to prosecutors, materials during the trial "will include testifying witness statements, which themselves will also include any co-conspirator statements about which witnesses may testify at trial."

Prosecutors "only intend to introduce co-conspirator statements either through the testimony of witnesses or in the exhibits, which will be marked before trial," and will include documentary statements about co-conspirators "e.g., emails between Epstein and any number of thousands of persons," per the filing.

More via The Mail:

The material will include documentary statements about co-conspirators 'e.g., emails between Epstein and any number of thousands of persons', the government said. The few emails that have been made public in relation to Epstein have emerged from a defamation case brought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Maxwell. The case was settled but a federal judge has ruled that the documents should be made public and they are being released in batches. Among the emails was one from Epstein to Maxwell on January 24, 2015 after Giuffre accused her of recruiting and grooming her for Epstein to abuse. Epstein tells Maxwell: 'You have done nothing wrong and i woudl (sic) urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping (sic) convict. go to parties. deal with it'. Maxwell's correspondence with Prince Andrew was also made public and shows him asking about Giuffre. If the alleged co-conspirators do give evidence it promises to be one of the most dramatic moments of Maxwell's trial. Kellen has been accused of being Epstein and Maxwell's top lieutenant She flew 350 times on Epstein's private jet, known as the 'Lolita Express', and has been seen in photographs on his private island in the Caribbean. Epstein victim Sarah Ransome has said that 'it was Ghislaine and Sarah Kellen that showed me how to please Jeffrey'. Kellen is now married to Nascar driver Brian Vickers and has rebranded herself as an interior designer under the name Sarah Kensington. When approached by reporters outside her home in New York's Lower East Side last December, Kellen said: 'I'm no monster. I'm a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. I was raped and abused weekly'. Marcinko's personal story is disturbing and Epstein once bragged she was his 'sex slave' who he had bought from her family in the former Yugoslavia when she was 15. She reinvented herself as a pilot who ran a company called Aviloop selling discount flying lessons under the name 'Global Girl'. Groff was Epstein's personal assistant in New York and Ransome has claimed that she spoke directly to her including once emailing that she Epstein requested that she lose weight to maintain her slim figure.

Maxwell, 59, has denied it all.