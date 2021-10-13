Joe And Hunter Biden Shared Bank Accounts, Paid Each Other's Bills

Joe Biden and the smartest man he knows, Hunter Biden, shared bank accounts and paid each other's bills while Joe was VP, according to the Daily Mail, citing previously unseen emails from Hunter's laptop that could embroil the sitting US president in his son's FBI and IRS tax investigations - which are looking into Hunter's foreign business relationships and potential money laundering.

Emails between Hunter and his Rosemont Seneca business partner, Eric Schwerin - who was doing Hunter's taxes, reveal that Joe and Hunter were paying each other's household bills. Hunter was also dealing with requests for a book deal for his then-VP dad, and also managing the donation of Joe's Senate papers to the University of Delaware, according to the report.

According to the report, Schwerin made several references to the Bidens paying each other's bills.

More via the Daily Mail:

On June 5, 2010 he wrote: 'FYI, there are a few outstanding bills that need to be paid and I am not sure which ones are a priority and which should get paid out of 'my' account and which should be put on hold or paid out of the 'Wilmington Trust Social Security Check Account.' 'There is about $2,000 extra in 'my' account beyond what is used for monthly expenses.' It's unclear why he put the word 'my' in quotation marks. Later that month he wrote: 'Mike Christopher [a construction worker Joe hired] is hassling me so I am paying a couple of the smaller things since I haven't heard from your Dad. Know he's busy — so it's OK. 'But if you think he has a moment or two to review the e-mail I sent you let me know.' The following month, he said: 'Does it make sense to see if your Dad has some time in the next couple of weeks while you are in DC to talk about it? Your Dad just called me about his mortgage . . . so it dawned on me it might be a good time [for] some positive news about his future earnings potential.

The latest revelation concerning Hunter and his father, who claimed to have 'no knowledge' of Hunter's business dealings despite ample evidence to the contrary, raises questions as to whether commingled funds contributed to Hunter's notorious 2018 crack-fueled bender with a prostitute in a Hollywood hotel.

On May 24, 2018, a recently retired senior Secret Service officer, Robert Savage, texted Hunter warning he would 'have to assume you are in danger' and commandeer keys to the room if he didn't come out of his $470-per-night suite at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles where he had been holed up with a Russian hooker to whom he wired $25,000. The agent added: 'Come on H this is linked to Celtic's account' – the Secret Service code name for Joe Biden. 'DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can't help if you don't let me H.' -Daily Mail

According to a former federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law, if money was flowing between the Bidens, it could make Joe a target of the FBI's investigation into Hunter - though investigators would likely find it difficult to sit down with the president.

"Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated]," said the ex-prosecutor. "Obviously, if you're talking about the President of the United States, you'd better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person."

Last year, the Senate security committee issued a report raising concerns that the Chinese government was attempting to buy influence with the White House via a billion-dollar deal between Hunter's company and Chinese oil giant CEFC. Recall from last October - former Biden business associate-turned-whistleblower, Tony Bobulinski, was absolutely livid after learning that the Bidens received an alleged $5 million interest-free loan from a now-bankrupt Chinese energy company following the release of a damning Senate report.

"You can imagine my shock when reading the report yesterday put out by the Senate committee. The fact that you and HB were lying to Rob, James and I while accepting $5 MM from Cefc is infuriating," wrote Bobulinski to Jim Biden.

CEFC refers to CEFC China Energy, a PLA-linked company which was paying Hunter $850,00 per year according to an email from Biden business associate James Gilliar to Bobulinksi - which is also the source of the "10 held by H for the big guy" email.

Emails obtained by the New York Post show that Hunter "pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family.”" according to the report.

Hunter sought to avoid registering as a foreign agent in doing business with CEFC, suggesting that he and his prospective partners set up a shell company to be able to bid on contracts with the US government, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

A day after sending the message, Biden arranged a meeting between his father, Joe Biden, and Tony Bobulinski, one of the prospective partners in a deal with CEFC China Energy, a Chinese conglomerate whose chairman had links to the communist regime in Beijing. “We don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know,” Hunter Biden wrote to Bobulinski on May 1, 2017, according to a message obtained by the DCNF. “No matter what it will need to be a US company at some level in order for us to make bids on federal and state funded projects.” -Daily Caller

According to Bobulinski, Joe was in on the whole thing.

More via the Daily Mail:

John Cassara, a former U.S. Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent who is an expert in money laundering investigations, said that were Joe not president, he would probably be in prosecutors' crosshairs by now along with his son. 'The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,' Cassara told DailyMail.com. 'They could go at this from all different avenues. Follow the corruption trail and then charge money laundering. 'Corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering. And besides corruption, it's the perception of corruption. This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It's an embarrassment.' In yet more evidence of the deep commercial relationship between Hunter's firm and the VP's office during Joe's tenure, Rosemont Seneca received special favors from the White House while Joe was in office, including dozens of tickets to exclusive 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue events and private tours for Rosemont Seneca clients or associates. And when an aide to Senator Robert Menendez requested VP Biden host the U.S.-Spain Council's 2010 annual meeting at his official Naval Observatory residence in Washington DC, they contacted Schwerin rather than Joe's White House office. Hunter and Schwerin then privately discussed the potential to ingratiate themselves with 'CEOs of the major banks' if they helped arrange the request.

We can't imagine why anti-corruption superhero Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) isn't all over this one.