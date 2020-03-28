Joe Biden: "Believe All Women" (Except The One Accusing Me Of Sexual Assault)

In September, 2018 - former Vice President Joe Biden weighed in on allegations of sexual assault against Justice Brett Kavanaugh by insisting that any woman's public claims of sexual assault should be presumed to be true.

Except for Biden's former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, who says Biden penetrated her with his fingers in 1993 when she was in her mid-20s, making her life "hell."

Biden's deputy campaign manager magically transformed "believe all women" into "all women have a right to tell their story" on Friday, saying in a statement to Fox News: "Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false. "

If you believed Kavanaugh's accuser, why in the world would you not believe Biden's? Believing women doesn't end when it starts to impact your politics. — The Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) March 27, 2020

Remember when Benjamin Wittes said, “Kavanaugh himself bears the burden of proof.” Does the same apply for Biden? https://t.co/Qb53NAJI3g — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 27, 2020

As we noted last week, Reade said in an interview with Rolling Stone's Katie Halper that Biden sexually assaulted her after she was asked to run a gym bag over to him.

Biden's "hands were on me and underneath my clothes," she said, after he "had me up against the wall."

"I remember him saying first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,'" she said, adding "And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of just pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might’ve said and I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘i thought’ or ‘I heard’ but he implied that I had done this."

Reade then went on to say that “everything shattered in that moment” because she knew that there were no witnesses and she looked up to him. “He was like my father’s age,” she said. “He was like this champion of women’s rights in my eyes and I couldn’t believe it was happening. It seemed surreal.” Reade then said Biden grabbed her by the shoulders and said, “You’re okay. You’re fine” and proceeded to walk away. Reade said that Biden also told her something after the alleged assault that she initially didn’t want to share because “it’s the thing that stays in my head over and over.” But after some pressing from Halper, Reade decided to share: “He took his finger. He just like pointed at me and said you’re nothing to me.” Halper said she spoke with Reade’s brother and close friend, and both of them recall Reade telling them about the alleged assault at the time. -NewsOne

Reade says that after she revealed some of Biden's inappropriate behavior, she was accused of doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, according to The Intercept.

Listen to Reade's interview here: