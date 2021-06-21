Joe Biden DOJ Nominee Worked Alongside Hunter Biden At Law Firm Representing Burisma

The Bidens are the gift that keep on giving.

According to the Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross, a top Justice Department nominee worked alongside Hunter Biden at Boies Schiller Flexner - which represented Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings, emails from Hunter's laptop reveal.

Hampton Dellinger, who President Biden nominated on Friday to lead the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy, worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team at Boies Schiller Flexner, an international law firm where Biden served as counsel. Emails from Biden’s laptop show he worked closely with lawyers on Boies Schiller Flexner’s crisis management team. He referred Burisma Holdings to the crisis unit as a client in April 2014. Biden’s laptop emails also indicate he attended a private dinner party with Dellinger and several other Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers in March 2014. -Free Beacon

The highly successful law firm (which sought up to $20 million in PPP loans) will likely have to produce answers regarding Dellinger's work during his Senate confirmation process, according to a former chief investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Senators should want to learn more about Mr. Dellinger’s interactions with Hunter Biden," Jason Foster told the Free Beacon, adding: "Senators are likely to question Mr. Dellinger on what he knew about his firm’s dealings with Biden and Burisma at the time."

As Ross notes, Dellinger's past could pose a potential conflict of interest while the DOJ investigates Hunter over his tax affairs and foreign business dealings.

Federal prosecutors are also reportedly investigating whether a Democratic consulting firm that worked closely with Biden illegally lobbied for Burisma. While Dellinger would likely not oversee the criminal investigations if confirmed as chief of the Office of Legal Policy, previous leaders of the policy office have moved on to other jobs at the agency that perform criminal oversight. -Free Beacon

Good thing Hunter Biden isn't under federal investigation or this might look really bad. https://t.co/2lhjSKR0e1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

Hunter makes an introduction

According to emails from Hunter's laptop, Boies Schiller Flexner partner William Isaacson arranged a dinner at his home for members of the firm's Crisis Management and Government Relations team in March 2014 - to which Biden, Dellinger and several others had confirmed their attendance. In one email, Hunter asked if the dinner was still on. The next day, partner Heather King asked Hunter whether he would be available to meet with the Crisis Management team.

The following month, in April 2014, Hunter introduced Burisma Holdings as a possible client for Boies Schiller Flexner. Weeks later, Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma to the tune of $80,000 per month.

Biden, who joined Boies Schiller Flexner in 2010 as an adviser, tapped the law firm to provide public relations and business consulting for Burisma. Boies Schiller Flexner partners also helped secure a lobbying firm and private investigative firm to work for Burisma. It is unclear whether Dellinger did any work on the Burisma account, but an archive of the Boies Schiller Flexner website shows him listed as an attorney with the 12-person Crisis Management and Government Response team as of June 2014. Dellinger left Boies Schiller Flexner last year to form his own private practice. -Free Beacon

Nothing to see here, move along folks...