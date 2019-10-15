"Joe Biden Has A Problem" CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Tells Undercover Veritas Operative

Project Veritas has released their part two of their most recent undercover CNN exposé, revealing more political bias within the network. The footage was obtained by Insider Cary Poarch, who "came to CNN a registered Democrat" and "campaigned and voted for Bernie" in the 2016 primaries, says he wants the network to "get back to the facts and get back to reporting news."

Of note, CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez says that former VP Joe Biden has a problem.

"Now I’ll tell you this. Joe Biden has a problem. Because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad. It smells bad. It’s not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it… How do you go and say that Donald Trump is the person? Get him out of here, and convict him, when your son is doing the same shit."

And it's not just corruption allegations - even CNN's own employees think Biden is boring .

More highlights via Project Veritas, and full "part 2" video below.