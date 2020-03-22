Joe Biden MIA During National Emergency; Apparently Ceilings In His Mansion 'Too Low' For Broadcast

People have been wondering why former Vice President Joe Biden has been silent over the last week as the nation grapples with the the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to "a source with knowledge of the campaign," Biden's campaign is working on "scaling up that infrastructure and dealing with the realities of Biden's Wilmington home - like the fact that there aren't particularly high ceilings, which can make lighting a challenge."

Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, was able to get a message out with no difficulties.

On Saturday we reported that Biden has been planning to hold regular 'shadow briefings' as soon as Monday to undermine President Trump's 'lies and failures' in responding to COVID-19 crisis.

We hope his low ceilings won't interfere with his ability to adapt to the situation and deliver his message.