Joe Biden MIA During National Emergency; Apparently Ceilings In His Mansion 'Too Low' For Broadcast

People have been wondering why former Vice President Joe Biden has been silent over the last week as the nation grapples with the the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to "a source with knowledge of the campaign," Biden's campaign is working on "scaling up that infrastructure and dealing with the realities of Biden's Wilmington home - like the fact that there aren't particularly high ceilings, which can make lighting a challenge."

this is the excuse being provided for why biden isn't being seen during a national emergency pic.twitter.com/gmdgBFgyg5 — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) March 22, 2020

This house has low ceilings and poor lighting? pic.twitter.com/LDDTyefdA3 — 🏴Kathy Burn it down for real Durkin ☭ 🏴 (@nowwerevolt) March 22, 2020

For reference, this is Joe Biden's house: pic.twitter.com/n1MeVmJK4m — Bel Biv Divorced (@BuyErasers) March 22, 2020

Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, was able to get a message out with no difficulties.

#JoeBiden's team says his home doesn't have high enough ceilings for proper lighting and that's why we haven't seen him speaking directly to the public in almost a week?!🤦‍♀️



Meanwhile, Team #BernieSanders improvised & got it done.



Joe Biden & his people are NOT ready to lead... pic.twitter.com/TQS88lNieK — TrekkerTeach (@trekkerteach12) March 22, 2020

If you're one of my many Democrat / liberal friends, I am asking this without partisanship.



(And I'll block anyone responding to this with MAGA slogans.)



Where the FUCK is Joe Biden? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 22, 2020

On Saturday we reported that Biden has been planning to hold regular 'shadow briefings' as soon as Monday to undermine President Trump's 'lies and failures' in responding to COVID-19 crisis.

We hope his low ceilings won't interfere with his ability to adapt to the situation and deliver his message.