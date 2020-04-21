Joe Biden Would Pick Michelle Obama As Running Mate 'In A Heartbeat'

Joe Biden says he'd pick Michelle Obama to be his running mate with no hesitation, though he says he doubts she'd be interested in the position, according to The Hill.

"I'd take her in a heartbeat," said the former Vice President during a Monday interview with Pittsburgh's KDKA on Monday. "She's brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends."

That said, " don't think she has any desire to live near the White House again," Biden added.

No word on whether he thinks Michelle would be 'the first mainstream African-Amerian who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking woman' - praise he showered on Barack Obama in 2007.

Talk of the former First Lady joining Biden on the ticket was given new life over the weekend after a Saturday Op-Ed in the New York Post posited that the Obamas could have eight more years in the White House if Michelle became Biden's VP, and on January 21, 2021, "On live television, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden tearfully announce that the 78-year-old president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” and that under the 25th Amendment, he’s resigning. Michelle Obama is now president of the United States and will not only fill out Biden’s term but will retain her eligibility to run again in her own right in 2024 when she will have turned 60."

So while it may not be Michelle Obama, Biden says he's committed to picking a woman as his running mate - though he didn't comment on whether she will be a minority.

"I'll commit to that [it will] be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn't mean there won't be a vice president, as well," he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said last week in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow she would say yes if Biden asked her to be vice president, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said last week she would be "honored" if she were being considered as Biden's running mate. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has also said she would like to serve as vice president. Abrams told Elle magazine last week she would make an "excellent" running mate for Biden. Biden also confirmed earlier this month that he is considering Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for the spot. -The Hill

Biden himself sparked the Michelle Obama rumor at a January campaign stop, where he said "sure would like Michelle to be the vice president."