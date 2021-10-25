Joe Rogan Calls Don Lemon A "Dumb Motherf**ker" For Continuing 'Horse De-wormer' Smear

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During another instalment of his podcast last week, Joe Rogan continued to expose CNN for refusing to back down on spreading lies about his use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, calling CNN host Don Lemon a “dumb motherfucker.”

After the network issued a statement declaring that “The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so,” Rogan fired back.

“This is what’s so funny about that. They don’t understand that when they say things that are absolutely untrue, it diminishes their authority. They’re not even aware of what they’re doing,” Rogan declared.

He continued, “When Don Lemon goes on with Sanjay Gupta and says, ‘Actually, it really is a veterinary medicine. It really is horse dewormer.’”

Rogan’s guest Michael Malice chimed in, “This was the lie- he goes, ‘It’s not a lie to say it’s also used as horse medicine.’ But that’s not what you said. You didn’t you say ‘this drug, which also is used for horses.’ Of what relevance is that?”

“It doesn’t have any relevance,” Rogan responded, adding “It’s exactly what you’re talking about with penicillin and with a gigantic number of medicines that also have veterinary applications.”

“But by doing that, you just, you just proved my point,” Rogan emphasised, adding “They don’t even understand what they just did.”

“You think no one’s, like, it’s going to end with you? Because it used to be that way. They would say something and no one would have recourse. But when you’re saying something, and then the person you’re saying it about has literally ten times the audience you do, you dumb motherf—–. Do you know what you did? You just proved my point.”

Rogan further suggested that CNN president Jeff Zucker shouldn’t employ people who “say things that are absolutely untrue when you have a fucking news organization.”

While Rogan pointed out last week that big tech companies like Google are actively hiding information on vaccine deaths and side effects, CNN has claimed that the COVID vaccines will make you less likely to die from ANY CAUSE:

Actually if you get the vax then you become immortal pic.twitter.com/RtQ5GwQ8Re — petite nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) October 23, 2021

People who got Covid-19 vaccines were not only less likely to die from the virus, but they were less likely to die from any cause over the following months, researchers have reported https://t.co/Dgm4oZH5bl — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2021

