print-icon

Joe Rogan Warns Cancel Culture Will Lead To "Straight White Men Not Being Allowed To Talk Or Go Outside"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 01:55 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Podcast giant Joe Rogan has warned that the logical conclusion of ‘woke’ cancel culture is that all straight white men will be forbidden from talking or even leaving their own houses.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” Rogan stated in a recent conversation with stand-up comedian Joe List about the effect cancel culture is having on comedy.

“It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk,” he added.

“Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history,” Rogan continued, emphasising the justification of woke proponents.

“It will be, you’re not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned,” Rogan continued, adding “I’m not joking, it really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

Watch:

Rogan concluded:

“We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. You know, so, it’s f***ing crazy times.”

The topic is a continuation of a conversation Rogan had last week with Dave Chappelle, who said he hopes ‘we all survive’ cancel culture.

The host was immediately proven on point by the woke mob on Twitter who took issue with Rogan believing it’s a bad thing that straight white men are being silenced, and some failing to be able to hold more than one thought in their head at once:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

*  *  *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0