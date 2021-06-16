Joe Rogan Warns "What's Happening In Mexico Could Easily Happen Here" Due To Defunding Of Police

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Podcast king Joe Rogan issued a stark warning this week concerning the ongoing leftist campaign to defund police departments all over the country, noting that the U.S. could soon resemble Mexico if it continues.

“Cops don’t do anything if someone jumps into someone’s backyard, they don’t arrest them — like, you have to do like $900 worth of theft before they’ll even arrest you,” Rogan said, adding “If they do arrest you, they’ll just put you right back out on the street again.”

Rogan noted that things have gotten worse “after the defunding.”

The host added that “The defunding of the police in Austin has been a disaster, too, and New York’s been a disaster. It’s terrible everywhere. It’s a terrible idea.”

Rogan further noted that “the idea that you are going to send social workers to handle someone’s domestic violence case is fucking bananas!”

He asserted that the defund the police movement is supported by “a lot of people that don’t understand violence that think that’s OK, and they have this utopian idea.”

“What’s happening in Mexico could easily happen here with no police presence. People have to understand that,” Rogan urged.

Watch:

As we have previously noted, researchers and experts have warned that defunding the police is having, and will continue to have, disastrous consequences.

Last year after unrest and violence targeting police, Harvard university Professor Roland Fryer urged that defunding the police would cause more loss of life, citing figures showing that there are “450 excess homicides per year” when police are not able to do their jobs proficiently.

“Defunding the police is not a solution and could cost thousands of black lives,” professor Fryer wrote in an email to the College Fix.

Fryer has recently authored a research paper titled “Policing the Police: The Impact of “Pattern-or-Practice Investigations on Crime,” noting that police are less present when ‘viral incidents’ occur, meaning crime, including homicides increase… a lot.

Last year it was reported by the New York Times that Gun violence is up 358% in New York City since June 2019 as police are being stripped of resources in Democrat run cities nationwide.

The explosion in gun violence dovetailed with the disbanding of NYPD anti-crime units, a decision that meant around 600 plainclothes officers were taken off targeted raids and reassigned.

In addition, Democrat imposed “reforms” have meant that around 40% of people arrested on gun possession charges were released without bail in 2019.

Figures also show that other Democrat run cities including Chicago and Minneapolis have experienced a massive uptick in gun violence.

Despite the crime spike, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to replace the police department with a “community-led public safety system.”

Meanwhile, the radical leftists and Democrats who are pushing the movement think nothing of hiring their own armed security while everyday Americans are left at the mercy of criminality.

