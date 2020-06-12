John Bolton Book To 'Go Beyond Ukraine' - Accuse Trump Of 'Misconduct With Other Countries'

Failed Trump handler John Bolton may not have gotten his Iran war - yet, but he'll have his revenge on Donald J. Trump if it's the last thing he does.

According to Axios, Bolton's upcoming memoir, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," will reportedly offer "multiple revelations about Trump's conduct in office," according to a source familiar with the book.

Bolton will 'go beyond Ukraine,' and argue that Trump is guilty of 'misconduct with other countries,' an anonymous source told Axios.

Of note, the White House says Bolton's manuscript contains classified material which could pose a national security risk, and will provide Bolton with a redacted copy by June 19, four days before its scheduled publication date.

According to Axios' Jonathan Swan, the Trump team is rattled because Bolton was known as 'the most prolific note taker in high-level meetings,' filling multiple yellow legal pads.

"In short: Bolton saw a lot, and he wrote it down in real time. And when he left, the White House never got those notes back."