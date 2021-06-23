John McAfee May Die In Prison After Spain Approves US Extradition For Tax Charges

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee may die in a US prison, after Spain's National Court approved an extradition request by the United States to face tax-related criminal charges which carry a sentence of up to 30 years if convicted.

The 76-year-old McAfee has been charged by Tennessee prosecutors with evading taxes after failing to report consulting income he received while promoting cryptocurrencies, along with income from speaking engagements and the rights to his life story as a documentary, according to MarketWatch.

Last week, McAfee tweeted "I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association.



I have nothing.



Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

The charges apply to income received between 2014 and 2018. He was arrested last October at Barcelona's international airport, after which a judge ruled that he should be held in jail while awaiting the results of his extradition hearing.

Earlier this month, McAfee argued in a videolink hearing that charges against him are politically motivated, and that he would die in prison if he was returned to the US.

As CoinTelegraph notes:

McAfee’s life behind bars appears to be one of contemplation, as he regularly tweets messages with tones that switch between sorrow, acceptance for his circumstances, mixed in with sparks of aggression towards the U.S. governing bodies. In the June 9 tweet, he notes that “after uncountable lawsuits and the reach of the FED's I now have nothing. But inside these prison bars I have never felt more free. The things you believe you own, in reality own you.”

I have a million followers but I'd be surprised if even 1% bother to read my tweets.



Ramblings of an old man lost in a near infinite Twitter verse - like tears in rain.



As you may guess I'm having a down day. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 8, 2021

It is a stark contrast to McAfee’s earlier years in which his net worth grew to $100 million from his successful anti-virus software firm. McAfee used to own a mansion worth more than $5 million in Colorado Springs, and even lived on a luxury yacht out in Dominican Republic waters, which he dubbed a “freedom boat.” According to the June 2020 indictment from the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Tennessee prosecutors, McAfee faces a minimum of five years on each count of tax evasion and a one-year minimum on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. -CoinTelegraph