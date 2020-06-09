Judge Bars Minneapolis Police From Using Controversial Chokeholds, Neck Restraints

Following a city council vote to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, a Hennepin County judge late Monday approved a proposed court order requiring the Minneapolis Police Department to stop using all neck restraints and chokeholds when dealing with suspected criminals.

Via the ruling, the judge has officially adopted a plan assembled by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Aside from barring certain techniques, the ruling ratchets up the penalties officers might face if they ignore incidents of misconduct. Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch’s order requires officers to immediately notify a supervisor of any incidents of police brutality.

If they see another officer using inappropriate force against a suspect, officers in the city will be required to physically intervene, or otherwise "shall be subject to discipline to the same severity as if they themselves engaged in the prohibited use of force."

The order requires the City of Minneapolis to implement the following measures (text courtesy of CNN):

Ban the use of all neck restraints and choke holds.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must report while still on scene if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must intervene by verbal and physical means if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Only the police chief or the chief’s designee at the rank of deputy chief may approve the use of crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds, during protests and demonstrations.

The police chief must make timely and transparent discipline decisions for police officers as outlined in the order.

Civilian body-worn camera footage analysts and investigators in the City’s Office of Police Conduct Review have the authority to proactively audit body-worn camera footage and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department.

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a written statement that the court decision "will create immediate change for communities of color and Indigenous communities who have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing."