Judge Hands Down Probation In Capitol Case, Questions Prosecutors' "Credibility" Over Leniency Toward BLM

An Oklahoma judge has just reminded Americans that there's at least one judge in on the US District Court in Washington (which is handling the bulk of the Jan. 6 cases) who isn't a Democrat.

Judge Trevor McFadden admonished prosecutors this week after handing down a more-lenient-than-expected sentence to Danielle Doyle, 37, who was given two months of probation on Friday for her involvement in the Jan. 6 demonstrations. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Doyle to home confinement.

Doyle pleaded guilty in July to illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol, which she admitted to entering through a broken window.

She spent a total of 24 minutes in the building and there's no evidence she committed any acts of violence or property damage.

In his statement, the judge openly questioned the prosecution's "credibility," wondering aloud why the DoJ hasn't indicted any more of those arrested during the riots in Washington during the Black Lives Matter-inspired protests from last summer.

While more than 600 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" demonstration, the judge said far fewer had been prosecuted for their role in the protests.

"I think the US Attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city," the Judge said, according to the AP. BLM riots across the country during the summer of 2020 caused up to $2 billion in insured property damage across the US and resulted in more than 20 deaths.

Doyle told the judge she regretted that a peaceful election-fraud protest escalated into a riot when people breached the Capitol. "So many people came here to represent things that were important to us, but in the blink of an eye, all of those things were overshadowed,” she said, per the AP. “For that, I’m sorry, because it overshadowed the things that were good."

McFadden, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, said Doyle’s behavior was inexcusable and that she was "acting like all those looters and rioters who attacked our city last year. That’s because looters and rioters decided the law didn’t apply to them." He added that the January 6 riot made Americans feel “less safe,” just as the violent BLM protests did.