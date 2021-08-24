Kamala Harris' Flight To Vietnam Delayed Over Alleged 'Havana Syndrome' Incident

Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to depart Singapore for Vietnam according to the schedule of her southeast Asia tour due to an unnamed 'health incident'. Her plane was delayed for there hours, according to reports.

The State Department has confirmed the delay is due to a possible "anomalous health incident" - after the US Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam communicated the incident to her office in Washington. Crucially, US officials have typically reserved this term for what's become known as "Havana Syndrome" - sending observers into a flurry of speculation. Whatever the case, and ambiguous as the reported claims remain, this seems a possible well-timed distraction from the administration's fumbling of the worsening evacuation situation in Kabul.

Via Fox News

Spokeswoman for the US embassy in Hanoi said in a Tuesday statement: "Earlier this evening, the Vice President's traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President's trip."

Bizarre and ambiguous as it sounds, CNN and others are already off and running with potential cloak and dagger theories which tend to center on the Russians:

That term is the way that the government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has sickened hundreds of US officials over the past few years. The intelligence community still doesn't have an official explanation for Havana syndrome, which is a perplexing mix of sensory experiences and physical symptoms that have now sickened hundreds of US diplomats, spies and troops around the globe -- some severely enough to force their retirement.

It's as yet unclear where or when the mysterious incident took place - it appears a 'precautionary' measure to ensure none among the US delegation and especially Harris herself are not impacted.

The statement from the US Embassy in Vietnam suggests the embassy or US personnel themselves may have been targets of the mystery 'attack' - though since the phenomenon first emerged out of Cuba years ago, there's been little in the way of "proof" of some kind of silent sonic wave attacks happening.

It was later confirmed her plane did depart Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base at 7:32 p.m. local time.