Kamala Harris Is Most Unpopular VP Ever (Even More Disliked Than Dick Cheney)

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released last week shows that Kamala Harris is now the most unpopular Vice President in history, even more unpopular than the dark overlord Dick Cheney at the height of the Iraq war stagnation.

The poll found that Harris only has a 28 percent approval rating, with 51 percent disapproving of the job she is doing.

Business Insider notes that “The closest comparison – which involves slightly different methodology and margins of error – would be former Vice President Dick Cheney, the most unpopular US vice president in polling history.”

“He bottomed out at 30% in Gallup’s tracking survey, but that wasn’t until the end of former President George W. Bush’s second term in 2007,” the report adds.

It is quite a feat for Harris. While Biden’s approval rating is a dismal 38 percent in the same poll, the Vice President managed to languish a full TEN percentage points behind him.

A year before the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans hold a clear early lead on the congressional ballot as President Joe Biden's approval rating sinks to a new low of 38%. https://t.co/VGvIKmBSTx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2021

As Vice President, Dick Cheney handed out no bid contracts to his oil buddies at Halliburton after overseeing the deployment of Americans to die in a pointless quagmire war. He even literally shot a man in the face with a 28-gauge Perazzi shotgun, but he still managed to be more popular than Kamala Harris is.

Why is that?

Perhaps it’s because when Harris is in the public eye, rather than hiding as she often does from Biden’s calamitous administration, she comes across as perpetually uneducated, borderline ADHD, totally fake, and completely in over her head.

At least when Cheney lurked behind Bush he looked like wanted to be there. Harris continually looks like she has something better to do rather than awkwardly fidgeting and looking over Biden’s shoulder every now and then.

Politico recently reported, “Vice President Kamala Harris’s aides are in a panic…stating she is “fucking up” and perhaps “shouldn’t be the heir apparent” for 2024’s presidential race because she “could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up.”

Axios also recently reported, “One Democrat operative” said about the 2024 concern that “most Democrats aren’t saying, ‘Oh, no, our heir apparent is f***ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It’s more that people think, ‘Oh, she’s f***ing up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent.’”

Harris’ dismal handling of the border catastrophe after being made border ‘czar’, not even bothering to go look at the situation for months, has also ensured the historically high disapproval.

Politico reported that after the decision was made for Harris to travel to the border, “people inside her own office were blindsided by the news,” and many aides began “scrambling, including officials who were responsible for making travel arrangements and others outside the VP’s office charged with crafting the messaging across the administration.”

Despite Harris’ awful job performance and deep unpopularity, Joe Biden keeps suggesting that she will be President sooner or later.

Many will beg to differ.

