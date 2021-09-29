Kamala Harris Under Fire For Nodding In Affirmation As Student Accuses Israel Of "Ethnic Genocide"

Video has emerged of a Tuesday event inside a Virginia college classroom wherein Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to nod in agreement as a student accused Israel of committing "ethnic genocide" against Palestinians.

Harris responded to the student by saying she was "glad" the student spoke out, adding that "your truth cannot be suppressed". Israeli media was quick to pick up on the episode which happened during an event focused on voting rights at George Mason University, and is likely to create a diplomatic headache for the Biden administration as Israeli leaders will demand answers.

During a Q&A session following a class that Harris had visited, the female student began by saying "a lot of taxpayer money is allocated for funding the military, whether it’s in backing Saudi Arabia or in Palestine."

The student then referenced the extra $1 billion allocated in a defense spending bill passed by Congress days ago, which 'the Squad' had tried to strip out of the bill, but which later a tearful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had voted "present" on, leaving questions of why she switched her "no" vote last minute. Here's what the student said:

"But then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this," she student explained to a nodding Kamala Harris.

Harris nodded at the student throughout the remarks, with the student ending by saying she had to express herself and speak out.

"I’m glad you did," Harris began in response. "This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?"

As the Times of Israel emphasized in its headline, the Biden's VP "doesn’t reject student’s ‘ethnic genocide’ claim against Israel" - which will surely send both Israeli officials and the powerful Israel lobby in the US into a frenzy...

The video clip has sparked furry among conservative, pro-Israeli commentators online who are demanding clarification.

Harris had continued in addressing the student, "The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that."

While Harris' office has yet to comment on the controversy stirred by her appearance at George Mason, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri posted a statement denouncing the episode, tweeting, "Kamala Harris doesn’t have time to go the border, but she apparently has plenty of time to encourage anti-Israel, anti-Semitic falsehoods."