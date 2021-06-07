"Do Not Come": Kamala Goes Full Trump, Tells Guatemalans To Stay Away

Update (1520ET): Speaking from Guatemala City, Vice President Kamala Harris warned migrants from Central American countries not to make the northbound trek to the United States.

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States Mexico border: Do not come, do not come," she said.

NEW - Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: "Do not come!"pic.twitter.com/3H66RwM6ih — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2021

This, of course, is in stark contrast to 'standing in solidarity' with those who had already entered the US illegally.

So Kamala is racist now, or nah? https://t.co/UzAp8mwMeA — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 7, 2021

Kamala Harris's enormous ego and disturbing lack of self-awareness had quite the weekend.

For starters, while en route to Guatemala she walked to the back of Air Force 2 on D-Day and handed out cookies of herself donning a distinctive pearl necklace and frosted face, prompting condemnation and ridicule from Twitter users far and wide.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

As a former Military Aide during the Clinton administration, I never even imagined this level of narcissism. And, all on YOUR tax dollars America!



Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this.@KamalaHarris — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 7, 2021

Good optics on D-Day. Men died for taxpayer funded frosted cookies to be given to the press. The Founders would be so proud of our Republic. — Mark In Akron (@MarkAmundsen) June 7, 2021

Then, upon touching down in Guatemala to meet with foreign leaders about what can be done to stem the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States, the Vice President was greeted by protesters bearing signs.

"Trump Won" , "Stop Funding Criminals" , and "Kamala Go Home" were among them, according to the Floridian Press.

"Trade not USAID, Work not charity" read another sign, which continued: "We reject your $860 million dollar bribe to our corrupt politicians!!! No BLM Marxism in Guatemala!"

MIS RESPETOS PARA ESTE OFICIAL Y KAIBIL VETERANO DE COMBATE GUATEMALTECO !!! ELLOS ME REPRESENTAN !!! kamala harris we dont want you in Guatemala !!! GO HOME !!! NO MORE UD MONEY FOR CRIMINALS AND NGOS !!! #KamalaGoHome !!! #WeDontWantYourMoney !!! #KamalaSTOPfundingCriminals !!! pic.twitter.com/35IptKLv0v — giovanni fratti (@frattigiovanni) June 6, 2021

More via the Floridian Press:

Now, Harris has to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who says that the Biden administration's soft stance on illegal immigration has emboldened human traffickers known as "coyotes," who ferry thousands of children into the United States through the southern border.

"We are not on the same side of the coin. It is obvious," said Giammattei of their previous Zoom calls, though added ""we are in agreement on the 'what'" of the immigration crisis, "which is something. We are in not agreement on the 'how.'"

We can only imagine what 'border czar' Kamala has planned...