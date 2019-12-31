Kansas Cop Busted Faking Coffee Cup Hate Crime

An Kansas City police officer resigned on Monday after he was caught writing "Fucking Pig" on his own coffee cup at a Junction City McDonald's.

The ex-officer, who remains unidentified, brought the cup to the attention of the manager and was offered a free lunch. That wasn't good enough for the now unemployed 'pig,' as the story somehow wound up making headlines.

After a thorough review of video surveillance, however, the owner of the franchise, Dana Cook, said in a statement to KSNT that "the words were not written by one of our employees. My McDonald's have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook added.

"This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer no longer employed with the agency," Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday told reporters on Monday.

Hornaday said the McDonald's employees had nothing to do with the hoax and were highly cooperative during the investigation. The ex-officer, who remained unidentified, is a former military police officer in the Army and had been on the small town's force for two months. Hornaday said the officer told him that the incident was intended as a joke. -NBC News

"I truly hope the former officer of the Herington Police Department that did this understands the magnitude of the black eye this gives the law enforcement profession from coast to coast," added the chief.

"As a show of faith in our community the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting to have a cup of Coffee Monday morning," a move we're sure the employees who were just framed by a cop will just McLove.