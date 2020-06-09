Kerik: If Black Lives Really Mattered, BLM, Antifa Would Be Marching All Over Chicago

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraACarter.com,

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik told “The Sara Carter Show” Monday that if the Black Lives Matter organization and left-wing anarchist group Antifa really believed that black lives matter, ‘they would be marching all over Chicago.’

Moreover, Kerik denied a ‘systematic’ police brutality problem, saying, however, that there is a ‘systematic’ problem in Chicago, where there’s ceaseless violence on the streets.

“But that [police brutality] is not systematic what is systematic is last week last weekend in Chicago you at 23 people killed in 48 hours,” Kerik told Carter. “And this week in Chicago over the weekend in twelve hours in 24 hours. Yes, 19 dead. That is systematic because it happens every single weekend. And if black lives really mattered to the Black Lives Matter group in Antifa they’d be marching all over Chicago. Right."

Chicago saw its deadliest day in decades during the last weekend of May, with 18 murders, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. And the violence hasn’t stopped.

Concluding with a message to President Donald Trump, Kerik explained that there must “be a significant messaging program to get people to understand every one of these cities we’re talking about every single one. Run by Democrats. They’ve been run by Democrats for decades and they get up there and they took all this garbage and all this junk about racism and systematic and all this stuff.”

He added, “The reality is they’ve been in charge of what’s happened in those communities. The highest violence the highest the murder the highest poverty the lowest economic income the lowest real estate values they’ve been in charge. Eventually, I think communities like this the people have to realize if you want change, if you want real change then you’ve got to get different leadership in those positions. That’s going to create safety and security in those communities and let people grow let them flourish.”

“Nobody’s going to put a flagship Apple store in the South Side of Chicago. It’s not happening. You’re not going to have great schools in the South Side of Chicago. It’s Not happening. Teachers are afraid to go to work there.”

The political talk, Kerik says, needs to end. “I think the president if he does anything he’s going to get the message to the American people especially this president because he’s one guy that whatever he says he’s going to do it does it sometimes overly transparent ever he says he’s going to do.”

“I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve known him since 1996 and I could tell you before he was president since he’s president nobody can say that he doesn’t do what he says he’s going to do. And he can help this country if the Democrats would get out of the way stop impeding what he’s trying to do and try to help themselves.”