KeystoneXL Pipeline Taps Lobbying Firm Co-Founded By White House Adviser

The Canadian-based company whose Keystone XL pipeline project was royally screwed by President Biden has hired a lobbying firm founded by White House adviser Steve Ricchetti and his brother Jeff Ricchetti, according to Bloomberg Government.

Jeff Ricchetti, left, runs a lobbying firm that has thrived lately. Brother Steve Ricchetti, right, is senior counselor in the Biden White House. BioUtah; Rohit Musti/The Cavalier Daily

Jeff, who runns Ricchetti Inc., will be lobbying on behalf of TC Energy Corp. regarding "legislative issues affecting energy infrastructure, the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas," according to a recent disclosure filed with the US Senate.

The presidential permitting for the pipeline to link oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners was approved by the Trump administration after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive action revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit. The pipeline has drawn strong criticism from environmentalists but is backed by the energy and construction industries as well as the Canadian government. -Bloomberg

Ricchetti will also work on issues related to "liquids energy, renewable electricity policy, and alternative fuel sources like renewable natural gas and hydrogen."

In a statement, TC Energy Vice President of US stakeholder relations Marc Palazzo told Bloomberg Government that "Jeff Ricchetti is part of a diverse team of advisors that provide strategic advice and counsel to our company on a wide range of energy issues."

The Ricchetti brothers co-founded the firm in 2001, according to CNBC. It earned $1.2 million in 2020 according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Senate records. Following the November election, the firm also signed two other clients - including Amazon.

Other top clients include the Association For Advanced Life Underwriting, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Applied Materials Inc., which produces equipment and software to make semiconductors. -Bloomberg

Steve Ricchetti has been a longtime Biden adviser and chaired his 2020 presidential campaign.