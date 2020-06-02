LA Man Arrested With 'Massive Arsenal' While Impersonating National Guardsman

As the world braces for yet another night of protests as governors from Texas to the northeast insist that they would never allow the military to unload on American citizens (technically, active-duty military aren't legally allowed to perform 'policing' functions, per federal law), police in LA say they've arrested a man caught impersonating a member of the national guard.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Gregory Wong, was arrested wearing military clothing and carrying a rifle and handgun near Los Angeles City Hall early Tuesday, after he was spotted by National Guard troops who noticed something unusual about his attire, and alerted police, per NBC News.

As one local reporter said, Wong was "armed to the teeth", and likely intent on committing an extremely violent act.

BREAKING: @FOXLA has learned that LAPD arrested 31 y/o Gregory Wong in DTLA this AM while dressed as/impersonating National Guard. He was armed to the teeth and was booked on assault weapons charges. LAPD says federal charges may come next. Sources confirm this photo. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/NPp8mFuh9x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020

The reporter added that he had a line on Wong's motives - was he Antifa? Or a white supremacist, perhaps? - but was reluctant to share his information until it had been "triple-confirmed" - an honorable instinct, we must say, given that reporters spreading sensational falsehoods has become a staple of contemporary crises.

We have potential information on his motive but I am waiting to triple confirm before reporting this. Stay tuned for further info. Working all sources on this. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020

Wong was booked on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of an illegal assault weapon, records showed, thought technically impersonating a police officer is a crime.