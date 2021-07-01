LAPD Bomb Squad Truck Explodes After Massive Fireworks Stash Ignites

This is some Alanis Morisette-level irony.

More than 12 individuals were seriously injured late Wednesday when an LAPD bomb squad truck exploded while attempting to dispose of a cache of illegal fireworks.

The enormous explosion, which caught the attention of the national press, was triggered by the more than 5K pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated from a home in South LA. One individual was arrested in the raid that led to the fireworks.

In addition to the injured personnel, the explosion also damaged nearby cars and homes.

Seconds before the unanticipated blast, officers on the ground could be seen quickly moving away from the trailer, before another CBSLA officer screamed "fire in the hole"!

While the fireworks were illegal, Americans eager for more tamer 4th of July fair might SOL: like with so many other goods, port congestion is causing shortages of legitimate fireworks from around the world.

The LAPD published a statement about the incident on Twitter, saying the exact cause of the incident remains unknown.

Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 1, 2021

There are PIOs at scene and this is an ongoing situation in which the area will be impacted for hours due to evacuations, rendering the location safe, and investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/hatkqQj3ZP — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 1, 2021

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement on Wednesday night saying he was "closely monitoring the situation" and was ""deeply concerned for those who were injured." The LAPD, meanwhile, says it will prosecute anybody involved "to the fullest extent of the law.