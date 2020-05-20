In Latest Escalation, President Trump Blames China For "Mass Worldwide Killing"

A day after the WHA approved a resolution authorizing a WHO-led investigation to the origins of the coronavirus in China, President Trump just lashed out at China's state-approved conspiracy-peddlers who are desperately trying to convince the Chinese people that the virus didn't come from China - but actually originated in the US.

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The rhetorical tit-for-tat between the US and China has intensified in recent days, as the White House lambasted President Xi's promise to share a vaccine "with the world" and pump $2 billion into the WHO's effort to help the poorest countries as a "token" gesture to try and obviate China's obvious culpability.

Trump and many members of his administration have bashed the WHO for uncritically accepting information provided by the CCP - despite having an office on the ground in Beijing - and writing glowing reports praising China's early response while the government knowingly withheld information that could have inspired a more stringent response.

Instead, the organization hemmed and hawed, playing down the virus's destructive potential, and celebrating China's response as "a model" for other developing nations.

Twitter blue checks immediately pounced on the comment, reminding the world of the Trump Administration's "failings".

Some wacko in the White House is blaming everyone but himself for the disastrous spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in America.



The original sin is China's but the Trump administration had plenty of time to deal with the gathering storm. It's not like it arrived unannounced. https://t.co/ZMltpmHhcB — Khaled Diab (@DiabolicalIdea) May 20, 2020

Though the administration probably wishes it rolled out testing more quickly, most new information - including diagnoses of possible COVID-19 deaths and cases weeks or months earlier than previously believed - suggests that the reluctance of officials in Beijing and Wuhan to pounce on the virus was the initial "pandora's box" moment, and that the virus was likely already spreading in the US in early January, before China had informed the world of evidence of human-to-human transmission.