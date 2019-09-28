The Latest Plot To Topple Trump: Politics According To (Groucho) Marx

Authored by Martin Sieff via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

The US political, intelligence and media establishments have made even greater asses of themselves before the entire world by cooking up their latest wild concoction of a plot to topple President Donald Trump and – while they’re at it – knock his most plausible challenger former Vice President Joe Biden out of the race as well.

Washington has become a buffoonish theater of the absurd. It is politics according to Marx: But not Karl Marx. The latest scandal is pure Groucho Marx.

It is straight out of the Marx Brothers 1933 comic movie masterpiece “Duck Soup.”

Freedonia is a chaotic joke of a nation that has just gone bankrupt. This of course fits modern America perfectly. The country’s financial benefactor Mrs. Teasdale (obviously a stand in for the International Monetary Fund which had not been created yet) then insists that her favorite, the wild and ludicrous Rufus T. Firefly, a con man with no dignity whatsoever but a surprising amount of wit and street smarts becomes its president.

However, Firefly – a natural stand in for President Donald Trump – must then survive one sinister scheme to topple him from power after another. All of them ineptly executed.

Russiagate was such a scheme. A big lie of such staggering inherit absurdity lacking any hard evidence whatsoever that a six year old child with Downs’ Syndrome would not have been believed it. But around half the adult population of the United States apparently did.

Now, within weeks, hardly even days after absurd and now half-senile Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller (a perfect foil for the Marx Brothers to be played by any comic actor specializing in befuddlement) bit the dust in his own ludicrous congressional testimony, a new Outrageous Accusation has been thrown at Trump, even more non-existent than the previous one.

Right after being falsely accused of conspiring with Russia for the past two and a half years, Trump is suddenly accused of the opposite – of conspiring with Ukraine instead!

This Reversal of Fortune – and of accusations – demands that the American public be as stupid and brainwashed as the oppressed population of Oceania in George Orwell’s dark and prophetic classic dystopia “1984.”

“We are at War with Eurasia! We have always been at War with Eurasia!” “No! We LOVE Eurasia! We are at War with EASTAsia! We have always been at war with Eastasia!”

Clearly, the readers and viewers of the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN and all the rest of America’s media “Powers That Be” have already been well trained in Orwellian Doublethink and witless stupidity.

Suddenly, President Vladimir Putin of Russia is no longer the Evil Bad Guy plotting with Trump. Now it is new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, himself a former professional comic actor on television. The Marx Brothers would have loved to co-star with him.

Perhaps after being forced out of the presidency Trump, himself a former hit TV star across America, could hire Zelenskyy as his sidekick in a revival of his famous reality television show “The Apprentice.”

As the late great British satirist Michael Wharton, who wrote under the nom de plume Peter Simple liked to say – the wilder the fantasy, the more rapidly it was bound to ‘collapse” into the realm which we naively and inaccurately describe as “reality.”

And what is the latest terrible crime that the President of the United States is now –suddenly and without warning – accused of? He dared to investigate whether Hunter Biden, the son of another eminent politician, former vice president Joe Biden was guilty of corruption.

Just think of the consequences if Trump and his officials were allowed to continue their investigation unhindered: They might – shockingly! – put some other corrupt former US politicians out of business.

Obviously, that would be the most terrible threat imaginable to the Home of the Brave and the Land of the Free.

No wonder the US Deep State hates Donald Trump!

But there is another goal for this concocted scandal.

It’s a twofer – a two for one scandal – intended to topple Trump and remove Biden from serious consideration at the same time, clearing the way for the Deep State’s True Candidate – Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The shamelessness of this latest concocted scandal would leave Josef Goebbels green with envy and laughing uncontrollably.

Unfortunately, it isn’t a joke.