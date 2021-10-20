Leaked Audio: DOJ Official Doesn't Think Americans 'Sincere' Over Religious Exemptions

A Biden Justice Department attorney was caught on tape dismissing the sincerity of Americans claiming religious exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a leaked phone call from September reported by Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec, DOJ attorney Marty Lederman can be heard strategizing with the Biden administration on how to combat religious exemption requests to get around the vaccine mandate.

According to Lederman, there are "cases, for instance in the New York case that's currently going on against the State of New York, the Thomas More Society is representing a bunch of doctors and nurses who claim that they would sin gravely in cooperation with the evil of abortion. How would they be doing so? The claim is that all three of the current vaccines, either have fetal cells that were obtained by abortions in the vaccine itself, or in the case of Pfizer and Moderna that those vaccines were tested using fetal cells that had been aborted, and even the connection to the previous testing, makes them cooperative with evil in a way that their religion prohibits."

"I don't want to say anything too categorical but I believe that this claim will be very difficult for agencies to successfully claim that's either insincere or not religious, even if it is. Even if we know that many of those claims are not sincere, or are sincere but not religious, this is the most common behavior you're going to confront probably, and it's likely that you will have to take as a given the employee's claim.

"Not always, right, but one response that some hospitals have started to give is, 'well do you know that Tylenol, and Tums, and Preparation H, those were all tested using aborted fetal cell lines, too.' And I expect that employees will then say 'well I didn't know that, but now that you tell me that and I'll stop using those products as well.'