Leaked Docs Show Defense Contractor Raytheon Pushing Extreme Critical Race Theory Re-education On Employees

Internal documents obtained by activist Christopher Rufo show that behemoth U.S. defense contractor Raytheon is pushing a program of extreme Critical Race Theory re-education on its employees, with white workers being told to check their “privilege,” dismiss the notion of “equality,” and support the leftist move to “defund the police.”

The Daily Caller reports on Rufo’s findings, noting that Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes is behind the program which is dubbed the “Stronger Together” campaign.

The documents reveal that the program directs employees on “becoming an anti-racist today,” and includes a “corporate diversity” pledge that employees are asked to sign.

Last summer, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the Stronger Together campaign instructing employees on "becoming an anti-racist today." He signed a corporate diversity statement and then asked all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and "check [their] own biases." pic.twitter.com/GacZYK4gIr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon then asks white employees to deconstruct their identities and "identify [their] privilege." The company argues that white, straight, Christian men are at the top of the oppression hierarchy—and must work on "recognizing [their] privilege" and "step aside" for minorities. pic.twitter.com/mM53oJtfs9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon instructs white employees never to say that they "pray things change soon." Whites must acknowledge that their own discomfort is "a fraction" of their black colleagues', who are "exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed." pic.twitter.com/L3GsB8OmaO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon has segregated employees by race and identity groups for black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, and other intersectional categories.



This is a slide from a recent seminar on "Developing Intersectional Allyship in the Workplace." pic.twitter.com/70MswsabxD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Finally, in a collection of recommended resources, the company encourages white employees to "defund the police," "participate in reparations,” "decolonize your bookshelf," "join a local 'white space.'" pic.twitter.com/OrQSu9FrKF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Rufo’s findings add to the litany of corporate, educational, government and even military entities adopting extreme woke directives and enforcing them on employees and members.

The activist previously revealed that another huge contractor, Lockheed Martin, recently asked white male executives to analyse their “privilege” and attempt to educate themselves on how white male behavior is “devastating” to racial minorities.

SCOOP: @LockheedMartin, the nation’s largest defense contractor, sent key executives to a three-day white male reeducation camp in order to deconstruct their “white male culture” and atone for their “white male privilege.”



I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

In another viral monologue, Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned Tuesday of the divisiveness and dangers of such efforts, noting that ‘If you question critical race theory, crazed ideologues will attack you and hurt your children’.

