At Least 2 FBI Agents Killed In Gun Battle While Serving Child Porn Warrant

Update 1110ET: The FBI has confirmed that two agents were reportedly killed (and three more injured) Tuesday while trying to serve a warrant in a child pornography case in South Florida's Broward County.

The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case. Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time. The subject is deceased. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

As we detailed earlier, according to the Associated Press, at least one agent was shot, and the condition of the wounded agents wasn't known. Law enforcement agents reportedly swarmed the neighborhood, located in Sunrise, Fla., a suburb of Ft. Lauderdale, after the suspect who shot at the agents barricaded himself inside an area home. One unverified source on twitter said the fatalities on the FBI side were "more than 1", as agents were met with rifle fire as soon as they tried to breach a suspect's door while serving a warrant.

CNN reported mid-morning Tuesday that at least two agents were killed, and five were shot.

Breaking: Five FBI agents shot, two killed. Officers had been serving warrant at home outside Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Suspect deceased, FBI tells CNN. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2021

A handful of witnesses described the shooting to the Associated Press.

The gunfire erupted with about four shots at about 6 a.m., said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex. “Boom boom boom boom,” he said. He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance. A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go." McLymont said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Victims were taken to a hospital in the Ft. Lauderdale area, where a large contingent of cross-agency personnel was waiting, according to reports.

BREAKING: Local LE sources telling me FBI was serving ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) knock and announce warrant. No answer. They breached and took rifle fire.



Broward SWAT was nearby also serving ICAC warrant and came to assist.



Being told FBI death toll more than 1. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 2, 2021

Video of the emergency response circulated online.

7 FBI AGENTS SHOT BY SUSPECT; 1 KILLED; SUSPECT STILL BARDICADED



Sunrise, Florida

This dangerous situation continues to unfold as the shooter is still inside the home. Massive police presence in the area!

pic.twitter.com/gBEmXaRgpt — Intel Point News Alerts (@zachculpeper) February 2, 2021

Sunrise police initially warned residents to stay inside their homes early this morning after the gunfire started.

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Shortly after 0900ET, the account added that the area was now "safe", but that people should remain inside their homes as the investigation continued.

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

The shooting began at around 0600ET in a middle class area of mostly single homes.