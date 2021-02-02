print-icon

At Least 2 FBI Agents Killed In Gun Battle While Serving Child Porn Warrant

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 - 11:04

Update 1110ET: The FBI has confirmed that two agents were reportedly killed (and three more injured) Tuesday while trying to serve a warrant in a child pornography case in South Florida's Broward County.

The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.

Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time.

The subject is deceased.

In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, according to the Associated Press, at least one agent was shot, and the condition of the wounded agents wasn't known. Law enforcement agents reportedly swarmed the neighborhood, located in Sunrise, Fla., a suburb of Ft. Lauderdale, after the suspect who shot at the agents barricaded himself inside an area home. One unverified source on twitter said the fatalities on the FBI side were "more than 1", as agents were met with rifle fire as soon as they tried to breach a suspect's door while serving a warrant. 

CNN reported mid-morning Tuesday that at least two agents were killed, and five were shot.

A handful of witnesses described the shooting to the Associated Press.

The gunfire erupted with about four shots at about 6 a.m., said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex.

“Boom boom boom boom,” he said.

He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go."

McLymont said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Victims were taken to a hospital in the Ft. Lauderdale area, where a large contingent of cross-agency personnel was waiting, according to reports.

Video of the emergency response circulated online.

Sunrise police initially warned residents to stay inside their homes early this morning after the gunfire started.

Shortly after 0900ET, the account added that the area was now "safe", but that people should remain inside their homes as the investigation continued.

The shooting began at around 0600ET in a middle class area of mostly single homes.

