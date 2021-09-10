Leftists Have Appointed Themselves As Our "Cultural Educators" – But They Have Nothing To Teach

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

It is often said that ignorance is the source of all evil, but I find that the most destructive people in the world are not the most ignorant, but the most arrogant. Ignorant people are more likely to become victims, while arrogant people have enough intelligence to knowingly absorb and regurgitate a particular dogma in a way that appeals to unsuspecting bystanders that were never given the tools to defend themselves.

In other words, it’s malicious “educators” that promote incendiary collectivism, usually by preying on those that lack the armor of reason. Ignorance is encouraged by these supposed teachers as a marinade; it tenderizes their victims and makes them ready to absorb more and more cultism.

Their arrogance is the key to all of this because these folks are really just middlemen for an agenda that is ultimately designed to harm them. They see themselves as brilliant minds that cannot be denied; they think they are the prophets of our age. They do what they do because they have a bias or hatred of independent thought, or, they believe they are earning a seat at the table of power by evangelizing for totalitarianism. The reality is that the globalist establishment will throw the leftists away as soon as they have what they want. History shows us that the most devout messengers of totalitarian regimes are usually lined up against a wall and shot once the revolution is achieved, but their hubris blinds them to this inevitable outcome.

They generally fall into two categories – the young acolytes and the aging adherents, and the vast majority of them are leftists. Whenever I examine the dangers of leftists I inevitably get accusations that I am “perpetuating the false left/right paradigm”, but the people that make this argument don’t understand what the left/right paradigm is.

At the top of any government pyramid you will find that the politicians may claim to represent different parties or ideologies but when it comes to their policies these leaders are all the same. Their vested interests are in maintaining power for themselves and the globalists that line their pockets. This is not to say all politicians are frauds, just most of them, and the higher up you go in government the more frauds you will find.

The opposite is true in terms of the bottom of the pyramid among regular citizens – There is no “false paradigm” for the masses – The leftists are truly ideologically obsessed in their collectivism and communism, and conservatives and constitutionalists truly embrace personal freedom and civil liberties. The divide is not fake, it is very real. There are people who want to control others and there are people that want to be left alone, and the political left is staunchly on the side of control.

Leftists are the ONLY people supporting draconian lockdowns, business closures, mask mandates, vaccine passports and forced vaccinations, mass censorship and the silencing of anyone that disagrees with their twisted worldview. They ignore all science to the contrary of their positions and seek to exploit every possible crisis to gain power through people’s irrational fears. They are also the only group that is receiving unmitigated support from governments, corporations and globalist foundations. The very people they say are “evil capitalists” are the same people that make their movement possible.

This is why I have to laugh every time I’m confronted with a hatchling communist trying to “educate me” on the “dangers of conservatives and individualists”; they know nothing, but have an opinion on everything.

The behavior and mentality of the acolytes is very familiar to me, and I have had many opportunities to observe burgeoning leftists in their native environments. The newer generations of leftists have never been told by those close to them that they really are not as smart as they think they are. They have never been given the reality check or the slap upside the head that they needed. They have been conditioned from a very early age to believe that everything they say and do is profound. And even though most of them have not accomplished anything of note or merit in their lives, they think that their ideology gives them the power to assume a mantle of wisdom and look down on others that do not share in their religion.

The notion of the young teaching the old is an extension of a philosophy from the early 1900s called “Futurism”. It promotes the idea that all “old ideas” should be cast off and all new ideas are automatically superior. It teaches that tradition and heritage are a prison that holds humanity back from progress. Futurism is the root ideology that helped to spawn both the rise of the National Socialists (Fascists) in Europe as well as the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, so it’s not surprising that leftists today use a similar mantra.

Of course, those of us who are a little older than 20 years of age know from experience that there are no new ideas, only old ideas like authoritarianism repackaged as new. Tear off the shiny wrapper and social justice and Critical Race Theory have the same rotten putrid guts as the communism and fascism of old.

Strangely, many young leftists pontificate and worship at the altar of social justice extremism while at the same time claiming to be “moderates” or “middle-of-the-road.” They have learned that once they openly admit what they are it is much harder to demand the attention of others, so they will exhibit rabid fits of zealotry in the face of conservative viewpoints and then argue that Cultural Marxists “don’t exist.”

The leftist ability to gaslight is really quite astonishing, because in order to master tactical dishonesty at such a high level one has to be an accomplished sociopath.

To be clear, the purpose of confronting their disinformation and cultism is not to change their minds or to force them to admit they are wrong, that’s not ever going to happen. They will double and triple down on their false narratives no matter how much the facts debunk them. The only reason to confront them is so you can publicly dismantle them, so that the rest of the world can see how frail their dogma really is.

The majority of the younger acolytes don’t have their own families and they never want a family. They have never been responsible for other human beings and the mere thought of it terrifies them. They can barely take care of themselves and they seem to like it that way. And though they tend to blame “boomers” for all the world’s ills, they also have a habit of living off their boomer parents well into their late 20s and early 30’s; some stick around for even longer.

No one ever told them how boring they are or how badly they suck, so they never improve or strive for more. They then waltz into adult life with grand assumptions of their genius and righteousness.

In their teens and twenties they think they are ready to refashion the very pillars of society and rewrite all the “wrongs” of humanity. It is no wonder than communists target the youth as a rule, because many of them lack a grasp on the basics and their views are painfully simplistic. Today young leftists think everything is racist, everything is sexist, everything is homophobic, everything is about discrimination and unfairness, all of their weaknesses are actually strengths, everything our society values is wrong and all of their failures are caused by others holding them back from their own imminent greatness. They cannot meet today’s standards of accomplishment because today’s standards are dated and obsolete. The world is wrong and they are right.

As you can imagine, this mentality is enticing because it feeds young narcissism. No one at that age wants to admit they know nothing, and maybe that is one of the biggest problems in Western society.

You cannot talk to these kids because they will not talk to you about anything other than themselves and their non-accomplishments and their social justice religion. They will never ask you about your own views or experiences or knowledge earned over a lifetime that dwarfs theirs – They don’t care. For how could you possibly know more than they do about anything of importance? Their cult has taught them that everything old is always wrong and has nothing to offer. Only the new and the young and the untested are relevant to the future.

Tearing things down is far more exciting to them than keeping what has already been built alive. Surely this is insanity, but think about it from their perspective for a moment – When you have no merits or inherent abilities, how do you feel like you have control over your environment and your destiny? Building things and creating things of value is hard, but destroying things of value and burning structures down is easy.

Gullible leftist children are not our main concern, however. The older adherents are the true source of the indoctrination campaign beyond the think-tanks and establishment non-profits that fund it. These people are the predators of the political left and they know EXACTLY what they are doing.

I have long been fascinated with the existence of psychopathic people, and in particular I find the behaviors of narcissists at once horrifying and illuminating. If you ever wanted a chance to study an alien life-form, the closest you will probably ever get is to study a narcissistic sociopath or psychopath. One aspect of narcissists is that they tend to be magnetically drawn to a handful of career fields in which they can control people and gain a captive audience. You will often see medicine, finance, media, non-profits and politics listed as common fields that attract narcissists, but lesser mentioned fields include academia and teaching.

I have come to realize recently that the teaching profession is a perfect petri dish for narcissists because it draws less negative attention while offering comparable fuel for their control addictions. Many people think that a person that wants to be a teacher must be a selfless saint because who wants to babysit other people’s kids all day unless they are kind hearted, but the temptations are plenty for those with aberrant psyches.

Children are especially vulnerable to influence well into their teens. The younger they are the more trusting they tend to be of the adults around them, who they see as their protectors and providers in a world they have no power over. The further they tread into adolescence the more they start to question their place in the world and what values they should adopt in order to find meaning. Furthermore, they have an innate inclination to test boundaries and to rebel if their parents use helicopter methods or refuse to enforce rational limitations, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a rebel without a cause.

Leftist adherents see these children as their playground and revel in the notion of manipulating their minds to bring them into the cultist fold. I can’t think of a more captive audience for a narcissist than a public school classroom or university lecture hall in which the teacher is able to establish a dominant hierarchy and demand fealty without ever actually having to EARN the trust of the students. The children are expected to listen and accept their pontificating without question from day one, even though the teacher in front of them might be a smooth-brained lunatic.

I think the most revealing factor in these situations is that leftist teachers usually try to hide their lesson plans from parents, or argue that parents have no right to be informed of what goes on in the classroom. This tells you all you need to know about their intentions. If their lessons were valid and stood on their own merits, then they would not need to hide them at all.

Under indoctrination programs like CRT, teachers are the confessors, the saviors and the judges “awakening” their students to their own original racial sins. The kids that fall in line will be rewarded and the kids that don’t will be browbeaten into silence or submission. The teachers become the center of their universe for the bulk of their day and when those children go home they will still have to think about how to best navigate tomorrow so they do not attract the ire of the cult leaders and their growing flock. The pursuit of knowledge is supplanted by the stresses of conformity. Learning is the last thing on their minds.

This is not to say that all teachers are like this, but the profession clearly attracts the worst of the worst in many cases. Teachers unions are the biggest driving force behind medical tyranny in the US next to the government itself. They are also the driving force behind the communist CRT indoctrination being introduced in public schools. To these people children are an endless buffet. Their goal is not to teach, but to coerce and to manufacture useful minions for the collective.

Critical Race Theory and social justice are the new plantations and leftist adherents are the slave owners, or at the very least they are the overseers with their whips in hand. In the movie ‘Platoon’, Oliver Stone’s character Chris Taylor states: “Hell is the impossibility of reason.” The political left revels in its destruction of reason; they even think they have transcended it. The worst possible future would be to allow these people to continue their theatrics as supposed educators. You cannot mentor the next generation if your only goal is to manufacture an army of proxies that blindly think exactly as you do.

