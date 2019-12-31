The Left's 2019 Legacy: Down With OK, Up With Library Drag Queens

Authored by Andrew Moran via LibertyNation.com,

As the new year comes around, it’s a perfect time to look at what legacies we leave behind us. What glories of the past year can we proudly point out to friends and family? What milestones in our journey can we single out and say “that’s what got me here”? Here we present a few of the more prominent milestones and markers of the political left on their own journey of discovery through 2019.

I’ve Got The (White) Power

Did you know that if you flash the OK finger gesture, you are really asking, “Where’s the nearest Klan meeting?” Yep. Anytime someone gives you the OK sign that person is conveying to you a clandestine message that you belong to a brotherhood of white supremacy culture. Well, at least that is the paranoia emanating from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which updated its list of hate symbols. What was a seemingly innocuous gesture that dates back to 18th-century Britain has now metastasized into a symbol that has leftists clutching their pearls and searching for the nearest hate crime officer to file a complaint of racism.

What’s next? A childhood game that will now be condemned as perpetuating white power? Oh, wait…

Kids These Days

Do you remember the Circle Game from when you were a kid? You make a circle with your fingers and place it below your waist. You must convince another person to look at the shape. If he or she does, then that individual gets a punch to the shoulder. Unfortunately, the fun police are not amused, and now anyone who participates in this game shall be punished for life because it is a calling card for the Ku Klux Klan.

Case in point, a few West Point Cadets and U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen flashed the upside-down OK finger gesture during a live broadcast of the Army-Navy football game. Years ago, reasonable people would have viewed it as a bunch of young people having fun. But the population of reasonable folks is diminishing, so, of course, the Circle Game now requires investigations to satisfy the perpetually perturbed. Naval Academy and West Point announced that they will be probing the matter.

Sigh…

Honoring ISIS And Insulting MAGA Kids

There they go again. The left-leaning mainstream media’s blatant bias was exposed by fake news and story suppression. It was another ugly year for the fourth estate.

The media seemingly honored the killed ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as an “austere religious scholar” and attempted to diminish the successful mission because Trump was president at the time. An agenda-driven press attacked a bunch of white Catholic high schoolers for allegedly blocking the path of a Native American, which turned out to be fake news. It was learned that ABC News stopped a story involving Jeffrey Epstein because the network feared it would no longer land interviews with Will and Kate. A legacy media delivering their news on President Donald Trump with a 90% negative slant.

It was a typical year for an industry that is losing trust of the people.

Drag Queens Twerk And Strip

One of the oddest fads forming across North America is something called Drag Queen Storytime. This involves men dressed in women’s clothing – oftentimes the frightening attire will trigger nightmares – reading children’s stories at public libraries. Over the last 12 months, some footage has been released showing that they really are not reading classic Dr. Seuss tales or Peter Rabbit books.

Instead, these drag queens are twerking and performing stripteases in front of pre-schoolers. The key question that should be asked is: Where the heck is the police and why is nobody getting arrested?

Go Back Where You Came From

Hate hoaxes were prevalent in 2019. Actor Jussie Smollett claimed that a couple of white guys attacked him on a bitterly cold Chicago evening by tossing a noose around his neck and declaring that this is MAGA country. The story seemed implausible from the very beginning. Firstly, it was unlikely that any residents of MAGA country even know who Smollett is. The second is an obvious question: Who carries a noose around with them at 1 a.m.?

Erica Thomas, a Georgia lawmaker, accused a man at a supermarket of telling her to “go back where you come from.” The incident occurred after she went to the express checkout lane and had several more items than what was accepted. She captured national attention and the narrative was that white people are racists and President Trump is inciting these acts. Well, the whole thing turned out to be a hoax and Thomas, who had initially cried in front of the cameras, then pivoted by telling a reporter:

“I don’t know if he said ‘go back,’ or those types of words… I don’t know if he said ‘go back to your country’ or ‘go back to where you came from,’ but he was making those types of references is what I remember.”

These were the most prominent cases of hate hoaxes, but they were common throughout 2019, committed mostly by people with an agenda. Ostensibly, universities have turned into “hate-crime hoax mills,” writes the City Journal. Yet the mainstream media continue to believe the boy who cried wolf without any skepticism or additional reporting. Shame.

A Hostile Climate

You could say that 2019 has been the year of climate action. Thanks to some random Swedish teenager who was propelled to the spotlight because of the mainstream media, protests have been held all over the world to demand the government confiscate a greater share of our money and regulate our lives even more. One of the more common types of demonstration involves professional activists taking to the streets and blocking traffic. This results in motorists not only being late to work but also their cars are sitting idly by emitting pollutants into the air. The irony seems to be lost on the climate activists.

That’s gold, Jerry. Gold!

Left Cannot Find Salvation

For more than 150 years, the Salvation Army has been one of the greatest organizations on the planet for operating shelters to help the homeless, delivering humanitarian assistance to developing countries, and providing disaster relief to the people impacted by severe weather events. The organization does a lot of good for local communities and impoverished nations. What should be a celebrated institution is now a target for the left. Why? They have just learned it is a religious institution.

Facing pressure from left-wing mobs over its donations to what they call anti-LGBTTQQIAAP initiatives, Chick-fil-A announced that it would no longer be contributing to Christian non-profit groups, including the Salvation Army. The left is so militaristic and hellbent on forcing everyone to cave to their whims that they want to slash funding for a charity.

It is similar to the left protesting the Koch brothers’ $100 million gift for a new wing at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2014.

Blame Russia!

On the left, it is all Russia, all the time. Anytime something does not go according to plan, the left will immediately blame Russia. Don’t believe it?

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives enjoyed a resounding electoral victory in the U.K., it was somehow the fault of Moscow. Because Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” on articles of impeachment, it was evidence she is a puppet for Russia. Alberta wanting to secede from Canada? Russia. President Donald Trump slapping new sanctions on Moscow? Russia. Oh, wait. Never mind. Scratch that one from the record!

This paranoia would make Joseph McCarthy’s face turn red. Wait a minute. Red? As in the red scare? Was a secret code just transmitted to President Vladimir Putin? Putin asset confirmed!

An Antifa Embarrassment

And then there was Antifa. This group never ceases to amaze any person who has little gray cells. All year long, Antifa has spent its time destroying property, attacking individuals from all walks of life, and proving that its foot soldiers do not possess much of a vocabulary. They injured journalist Andy Ngo so badly that he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

They bullied and intimidated an elderly lady because she wanted to attend a Maxime Bernier event in Hamilton, ON. They attacked a senior citizen in his car in Portland, OR. And, about as predictable as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, they prevented invited guests from speaking on college campuses.

Making A Hard Left In 2020

As Arthur Fleck from Joker said, “Is it just me or are things getting crazier out there?”

Over the years, we have witnessed the left howl at the sky, perform odd dances to fight climate change, and mirror the behavior of a crazy man on a street corner predicting the end of days in 12 years (or is it 10 now?). The left has ostensibly veered further to the cusp of insanity, incrementally extinguishing the last vestiges of sensibility. There are many theories as to what triggered this descent into madness, such as college indoctrination and mainstream media programming. All we know is that the left is now actively fighting against their rights. What the heck is happening? We might be living in some toxic concoction of Brave New World, Nineteen Eighty-Four, Metamorphosis, and The Trial.