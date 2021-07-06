Less Than 20,000 Tune In To Biden 4th July Live Stream

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The numbers are in. Joe Biden struggled to engage any Americans on the Fourth of July as he ordered them to get vaccinated, calling it the most patriotic thing anyone can do for their country.

As he squinted and stumbled through a 15 minute speech on the White House lawn that was solely devoted to fear mongering about COVID, fewer than 20,000 people joined the YouTube livestream.

That equates to around 0.006% of the population.

Yet he received a record 81 million votes in the election, apparently.

The figure is also less than half the number of people who attended President Trump’s huge Independence Day rally in Florida on Saturday.

In addition, a whopping 375,000 tuned in live to watch Trump’s event.

On the same day, around 30 people showed up to meet Biden during a stop in Michigan:

People all along the route to the King Orchard in Antrim County welcoming President @JoeBiden! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4aWZYHYAB1 — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 3, 2021

Biden was later overheard asking “what am I doing?”:

"What am I doing?" asks a confused Joe Biden while shaking hands with people pic.twitter.com/3y369ZvmrO — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 3, 2021

