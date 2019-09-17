Lewandowski House Testimony Descends Into Congressional Slugfest

A House Judiciary Committee meeting rapidly descended into chaos, as chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and other Democrats traded barbs with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. 

"Sadly, the country spent over three years and 40 million taxpayer dollars on these investigations. It is now clear the investigation was populated by many Trump haters who had their own agenda — to try and take down a duly elected president of the United States," Lewandowski said in his opening statement - later adding "We, as a Nation, would be better served if elected officials like you concentrated your efforts to combat the true crises facing our country, as opposed to going down rabbit holes like this hearing."

"As for actual 'collusion,' or 'conspiracy,' there was none. What there has been, however, is harassment of the president from the day he won the election," he continued. 

To which President Trump tweeted in response: "Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey!"

Nadler and Lewandowski then got into it after the former Trump aide refused to answer a question until he was provided with a copy of the Mueller report in order to answer whether he met with President Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, and was asked to persuade then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal in the Mueller investigation and set new limits on the probe. 

Nadler continued to needle away, suggesting that there was a "cover-up" underway, and that "no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States."  

 

At one point Lewandowski sassed Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-TX), calling her long-winded question a "rant." 

Meanwhile, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) slammed the committee for trying to "repackage" the Mueller report, and said that Democrats "can't believe that Trump won and tey still can't get over it today."

